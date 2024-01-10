Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Frank X. Tolbert 2: Selections from the Studio at Andrew Durham Gallery, Houston. Dates: December 16, 2023 – January 27, 2024.

Via the gallery:

“Andrew Durham Gallery is honored to present In Remembrance of Frank X. Tolbert 2: Selections from the Studio, an exhibition celebrating the life and work of the late, great artist. The exhibition will open on December 16, 2023 and run through January 27, 2024.

Frank X. Tolbert 2: Selections from the Studio aims to honor Tolbert’s legacy. The exhibition will feature a diverse range of artwork, including paintings, drawings, and ephemera. Each piece has been carefully selected to represent different phases in Tolbert’s artistic development. From his early explorations to his most recent works, the collection provides a glimpse into the artist’s creative process, inspirations, and the development of his distinctive style.

Tolbert’s artistic career is marked by his ability to blend various mediums, techniques, and themes seamlessly. His works often delve into the intersection of nature, culture, and human experiences, resulting in visually stunning and thought-provoking pieces. Through his art, Tolbert has consistently pushed boundaries, challenging conventional norms and inviting viewers to engage in a deeper dialogue.”