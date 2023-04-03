Five-Minute Tours: Ann Stautberg & Frank X. Tolbert 2 at Andrew Durham Gallery, Houston

by Glasstire April 3, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Ann Stautberg – Frank X. Tolbert 2 at Andrew Durham Gallery, Houston. Dates: March 11 – April 29, 2023.

Via the gallery:

“This will mark Ann and Frank’s first show together featuring both of their works since their 1978 show at DW Gallery, in Dallas, Texas. Although married, they have always maintained separate practices, and this show commemorates many decades of their lives together.

Ann Stautberg continues with the work she first addressed in 2017. Her work has continued to reflect and evolve through the use of silhouetted botanical shapes that have an underlying quality reflective of the mood of the times.

She works with film that is then scanned & printed with archival ink onto canvas, hand painted with translucent oils & then stretched.

Frank X Tolbert 2,  new body of work pays homage to the underdog of birds, the grackle, a bird that he is attracted to because of its strong silhouette, intelligence, iridescence, and odd vocalizations. Frank works on canvas in oil sticks, oil paints, and pencils.

Both artists have shown in the United States and internationally. Their works are in many prestigious collections, and included in major museums.”

0 comment

You may also like

This and That: Ann Stautberg and Frank X....

February 28, 2023

June Mattingly’s New E-Tome on Texas Contemporary Artists

July 15, 2012

Barry Whistler Celebrates 30 Years With a Big...

February 4, 2016

Museum District Catches Hoop Fever: All-Star Basketball Tomorrow,...

February 16, 2013

2011 Fall Preview

September 6, 2011

Barry Whistler’s Grasp on the Endless Summer

August 14, 2014

2012 Fall Preview

September 6, 2012

Top Five: February 11, 2016

February 11, 2016

Top Five: November 25, 2021

November 25, 2021

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: