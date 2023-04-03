Five-Minute Tours: Ann Stautberg & Frank X. Tolbert 2 at Andrew Durham Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Ann Stautberg – Frank X. Tolbert 2 at Andrew Durham Gallery, Houston. Dates: March 11 – April 29, 2023.

Via the gallery:

“This will mark Ann and Frank’s first show together featuring both of their works since their 1978 show at DW Gallery, in Dallas, Texas. Although married, they have always maintained separate practices, and this show commemorates many decades of their lives together.

Ann Stautberg continues with the work she first addressed in 2017. Her work has continued to reflect and evolve through the use of silhouetted botanical shapes that have an underlying quality reflective of the mood of the times.

She works with film that is then scanned & printed with archival ink onto canvas, hand painted with translucent oils & then stretched.

Frank X Tolbert 2, new body of work pays homage to the underdog of birds, the grackle, a bird that he is attracted to because of its strong silhouette, intelligence, iridescence, and odd vocalizations. Frank works on canvas in oil sticks, oil paints, and pencils.

Both artists have shown in the United States and internationally. Their works are in many prestigious collections, and included in major museums.”