Seeing Texas: Panoramics from Houston, San Antonio, Fort Worth & West Texas

by Jessica Fuentes January 2, 2024
In January 2023, I made a big purchase: a Hasselblad XPan — a 35mm film camera that delivers beautifully cinematic panoramics. In July of last year I shared some panoramics from my Glasstire travels across Texas, including images taken in Fort Worth, Laredo, McAllen, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, West Texas, San Antonio, and Galveston. As I head into 2024, making travel plans for the year, I wanted to share this addendum of sorts, which include some photos I captured in the last half of 2023. These photos are from trips to Houston, San Antonio, and West Texas, and one image from Fort Worth.

A photograph of a corrugated metal surface with light reflecting off of it.

Jessica Fuentes, “Exterior of the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston,” 2023.

A photograph of the exterior of a building.

Jessica Fuentes, “San Antonio street view,” 2023.

A photograph of the interior of Artpace featuring large tinted windows.

Jessica Fuentes, “Artpace interior,” 2023.

A photograph of the exterior of Kinfolk House in Fort Worth.

Jessica Fuentes, “Kinfolk House,” 2023.

A photograph of sand dunes in Texas.

Jessica Fuentes, “Monahans Sandhills,” 2023.

A photograph of a mural painted on the exterior of a building.

Jessica Fuentes, “Alpine street view,” 2023.

A photograph of a white wall with tall grass growing at its base.

Jessica Fuentes, “Marfa wall,” 2023.

A photograph of the exterior of Julie Speed's studio in Marfa.

Jessica Fuentes, “Julie Speed’s studio in Marfa,” 2023.

