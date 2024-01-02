Seeing Texas: Panoramics from Houston, San Antonio, Fort Worth & West Texas

In January 2023, I made a big purchase: a Hasselblad XPan — a 35mm film camera that delivers beautifully cinematic panoramics. In July of last year I shared some panoramics from my Glasstire travels across Texas, including images taken in Fort Worth, Laredo, McAllen, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, West Texas, San Antonio, and Galveston. As I head into 2024, making travel plans for the year, I wanted to share this addendum of sorts, which include some photos I captured in the last half of 2023. These photos are from trips to Houston, San Antonio, and West Texas, and one image from Fort Worth.