Comic: Happy New Year from a Tired Artist

by John Forse January 1, 2024
FacebookTwitterEmail

A drawing showing a sleeping artist, with a clock in the back reading 10:37. The comic text says "From the Artist's Stuio - Happy New Year"

You can see John Forse’s other comics by visiting his Glasstire author page. Some of the artist’s past comics have poked at themes of small-town living, the absurdities and contractions in the art worldHurricane Harvey, and how Santa makes his deliveries, among many other topics.

John Forse is an artist living and working in Houston, Texas. He graduated with his MFA from the University of Houston and has exhibited at venues across Texas, including Box 13 Artspace, the College of the Mainland Art Gallery Satellite Space, 500X Gallery, Flatland Gallery, and Domy Books in Austin and Houston. His art addresses themes of masculinity, popular culture, consumerism, and digital spaces.

0 comment

You may also like

Wednesday Comic

March 22, 2017

Christmas Comic: Santa’s Sleigher

December 24, 2021

Thanksgiving Comic: Freedom from Gravy

November 24, 2022

Friday Comic

November 10, 2017

Comic: MAINTAIN 6 FEET SOCIAL DISTANCE AT ALL...

March 24, 2020

Same

February 8, 2017

Comic: Wash Your Hands Before Touching the Art

August 8, 2023

Strange Days

May 26, 2017

Comic: “I haven’t.. .”

July 16, 2021

Thirty Seconds: Week of January 13

January 20, 2013

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: