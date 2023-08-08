Comic: Wash Your Hands Before Touching the Art

by John Forse August 8, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

A cartoon-looking comic, depicting an art museum guard and a child. The child walks towards a wall of paintings. The caption reads "Please be sure to wash your hands before touching the artwork."

****

You can see John Forse’s other comics by visiting his Glasstire author page. Some of the artist’s past comics have poked at themes of small-town living, the absurdities and contractions in the art worldHurricane Harvey, and how Santa makes his deliveries, among many other topics.

John Forse is an artist living and working in Houston, Texas. He graduated with his MFA from the University of Houston and has exhibited at venues across Texas, including Box 13 Artspace, the College of the Mainland Art Gallery Satellite Space, 500X Gallery, Flatland Gallery, and Domy Books in Austin and Houston. His art addresses themes of masculinity, popular culture, consumerism, and digital spaces.

0 comment

You may also like

Friday Comic

November 10, 2017

Life in Paris (TX)

February 12, 2018

Same

February 8, 2017

Saturday Comic

May 26, 2018

Top Five March 24, 2016

March 24, 2016

Christmas Comic: Studio Scavenger Hunt

December 24, 2019

Top Five: Ten Texas Artworks About America

July 5, 2018

Top Five: January 31, 2019

January 31, 2019

Saturday Comic

July 1, 2017

Ten Texas Artworks About America

July 4, 2018

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: