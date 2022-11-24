Thanksgiving Comic: Freedom from Gravy

by John Forse November 24, 2022
A drawn comic, featuring an image of Norman Rockwell's Freedom from Want painting, depicting people around a table filled with food. A brown gravy has been splashed on the painting.

John Forse imagines Norman Rockwell’s iconic Freedom from Want as a victim of the recent food-inspired climate change protests.

****

You can see Forse’s other comics by visiting his Glasstire author page. Some of the artist’s past comics have poked at themes of small-town living, the absurdities and contractions in the art worldHurricane Harvey, and how Santa makes his deliveries, among many other topics.

John Forse is an artist living and working in Houston, Texas. He graduated with his MFA from the University of Houston and has exhibited at venues across Texas, including Box 13 Artspace, the College of the Mainland Art Gallery Satellite Space, 500X Gallery, Flatland Gallery, and Domy Books in Austin and Houston. His art addresses themes of masculinity, popular culture, consumerism, and digital spaces.

