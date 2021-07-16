Comic: “I haven’t.. .”

by John Forse July 16, 2021
You can see some of John Forse’s other comics by visiting his Glasstire author page. Some of the artist’s past comics have poked fun at the absurdities and contractions in the art world, as well as covering themes like Hurricane Harvey, and how Santa makes his deliveries, among many other topics.

John Forse is an artist living and working in Houston, Texas. He graduated with his MFA from the University of Houston and has exhibited at venues across Texas, including Box 13 Artspace, the College of the Mainland Art Gallery Satellite Space, 500X Gallery, Flatland Gallery, and Domy Books in Austin and Houston. His art addresses themes of masculinity, popular culture, consumerism, and digital spaces.

