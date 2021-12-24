Christmas Comic: Santa’s Sleigher

by John Forse December 24, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail

Santa comic by Houston-based artist John Forse

****

You can see John Forse’s other comics by visiting his Glasstire author page. Some of the artist’s past comics have poked at themes of small-town living, the absurdities and contractions in the art worldHurricane Harvey, and how Santa makes his deliveries, among many other topics.

John Forse is an artist living and working in Houston, Texas. He graduated with his MFA from the University of Houston and has exhibited at venues across Texas, including Box 13 Artspace, the College of the Mainland Art Gallery Satellite Space, 500X Gallery, Flatland Gallery, and Domy Books in Austin and Houston. His art addresses themes of masculinity, popular culture, consumerism, and digital spaces.

0 comment

You may also like

The Rambling Boy: Christmas

December 22, 2018

Wednesday Comic

March 22, 2017

Comic: How to Bring Your Painting onto an...

August 18, 2018

Happy Holidays from Glasstire!

December 25, 2020

Merry & Bright

December 25, 2016

Artist Markets: Where to get Holiday Gifts in...

November 27, 2018

Nativity Scenes Should Be Colorful, Life-Sized, and Plastic

December 24, 2011

Strange Days

May 26, 2017

Same

February 8, 2017

Art Dirt: How to Give the Gift of...

December 7, 2019

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: