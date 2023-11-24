A Roundup of Holiday Events & Art Markets Across Texas

Throughout the month of December, Texas art and cultural organizations, as well as independent artists, are hosting family-friendly events to celebrate the season. From artisan holiday markets to tree lightings and more, there is plenty to see and do. This list is not comprehensive, so please use the comments section to add any additional celebrations, sales, and events. Go here for a guide to holiday parades across the state.

Beaumont

Art Museum of Southeast Texas – Holiday Tree Lighting

Thursday, December 7, 2023; Activities: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.; Tree Lighting: 6 p.m.

Welcome in the holiday season with the Art Museum of Southeast Texas and other area museums, attractions, and local businesses at the annual children’s Holiday Tree Lighting. Children and their families will make ornaments to take home and to adorn the downtown tree, send letters to the North Pole, enjoy holiday music, and much more. Decorate a cookie with the Beaumont Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) and take a picture with Santa in a photo booth provided by Education First Credit Union. Activities and giveaways are provided by area museums and businesses.

Art Museum of Southeast Texas – Gingerbread House Workshop

Saturday, December 9, 2023; 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Families are invited to participate in decorating unique and personalized gingerbread houses with AMSET’s annual workshop led by pastry chef Paige Neyland. The Gingerbread House Workshop is a yummy, fun- filled holiday activity that friends and families can enjoy together. With the instruction of chef Paige Neyland, come create gingerbread works of art to display in your home for the entire holiday season. All materials and candy are provided.

Class size is limited and reservations must be made by Monday, December 4. Workshop costs for museum members are $50 for one house, $70 for two houses, or $100 for three houses; costs for non-members are $60 for one house, $80 for two houses, or $110 for three houses.

Dallas

African American Museum – Christmas Music Under the Dome and Christmas Marketplace

Saturday, December 9; 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Free and open to the public, the holiday extravaganza will offer visitors a variety of unique “shop local” gifts – including handcrafted jewelry, accessories and more – plus a children’s craft area and performances by North Texas musicians and school groups. Visitors will also have an opportunity to view two acclaimed exhibitions that recently debuted in conjunction with Deep Ellum’s 150th anniversary.

Additionally, local choral and band groups from Dallas ISD will perform throughout the day, including the Lincoln High School and Humanities/Communications Magnet Media Ensemble, Billy Earl Dade Middle School Ensemble and the Irma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School Hand Bell Choir.

DFWSHOPZ – Dallas Holiday Market at Pegasus City Brewery

Saturday, December 9; 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Get ready for a day filled with festive fun and holiday shopping. With a wide selection of vendors, you’ll find unique gifts and goodies for everyone on your list. Explore the market and discover a variety of handcrafted items, local products, and delicious treats. From handmade jewelry and accessories to home decor and gourmet food, there’s something for everyone.

Galveston

The Bryan Museum – Holiday Delights: A Step Back in Time

Sunday, December 3, 2023; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Holiday Delights 2023 will invite guests to take “A Step Back in Time” with us and chat with a cowboy from 1870 cooking at his chuckwagon and explore the Galveston Orphans’ Home from the last century through an interactive exhibit. In addition to the living history flair, this year’s event will also have the most popular aspects from previous years, including pictures with and letters to Santa, a petting zoo, an elf hunt, food trucks, crafts, music, and storybook readings.

Houston

Antidote Coffee – Craftidote

December 2, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Craftidote Handmade Market is an annual event at Antidote Coffee featuring goods and art by local makers.

Levy Park – 6th Annual Levy Park Holiday Festival

Saturday, December 2 & Sunday, December 3, 2023; 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The free two-day festival features a holiday market, craft station, live music throughout the park, a special performance by River Oaks Dance, the Texas Bubblers, a free photo booth with Santa Claus, and food and drink concessions.

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston – Christmas Village at Bayou Bend

December 8–30, 2023 (closed December 11, 18, 24 & 25); 5:30 – 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays (except Tuesday, December 26) & 5:30 – 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays & Tuesday, December 26

Discover an immersive holiday experience during Christmas Village at Bayou Bend, presented by Texas Children’s. A dazzling bridge brings you into a winter wonderland featuring thousands of lights throughout the 14-acre estate of Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens.

Longview

Longview Museum of Fine Arts – Holiday Tea Room and Market

December 5 – 8, 2023; 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Each year, LMFA opens its galleries for a unique holiday experience. Celebrate the season at the Holiday Market, a free event open to the public featuring East Texas artisans. There is no better place to find unique and personal items.

The Market coincides with the LMFA Holiday Tea Room which features a delicious luncheon meal with specially decorated tables. Individual tickets are available for sale online or call 903-753-8103 to reserve a table.

Longview Museum of Fine Arts – Polar Express

Sunday, December 10, 2023; 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Visit Santa & Mrs. Claus and enjoy story time with hot chocolate, cookies and more. Also enjoy art activities. Pajamas Encouraged!

McAllen

International Museum of Art & Science – Holiday Market at the Museum

Saturday, December 9, 2023; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Celebrate the spirit of the season amidst an array of local artisans, a gallery talk from a guest curator, Gingerbread Challenge workshops and the annual Christmas Tree Forest community exhibition. The Holiday Market at the Museum promises to be a haven for both art enthusiasts and holiday lovers. The Holiday Market at the Museum is included with a discounted general admission price of $1 and is free for IMAS Members.

Orange

The Stark Museum of Art – Christmas from Charlie: Charles M. Russell Holiday Greetings

November 8, 2023 – January 6, 2024

The artist Charles Marion Russell loved Christmas time. The Stark Museum of Art’s exhibit features a selection of holiday greetings the artist sent to friends. His words and pictures spread good cheer.

The W.H. Stark House – Holiday House Tours

December 1, 8, 9, 15, & 16; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The free holiday house tours provide a rare glimpse into the beautifully decorated home that once belonged to this prominent family. Advance reservations are required, as tours often fill up quickly. To make reservations, please visit the website at www.whstarkhouse.org.

San Angelo

San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts – Family Clay Day in Partnership with the Concho Clay Studio

Saturday, December 16, 2023; 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Please join us in celebrating the holiday season and creating art as a family! Our activities will be spread out across two buildings. Visit Christmas at the Coop to design your own ornament inspired by artist Takashi Murakami and create a Grinch headband, sure to help your heart grow three sizes with holiday spirit! In the Education Studio, you’ll get to piece together your own unique wooden toy and create a ceramic Christmas tree ornament out of pre-bisqued star shapes, strings, and beads which you can decorate with watercolors and sequins. This clay activity will be taught by the talented Chandra Satterwhite.

Admission and activities are completely free for all ages and you can register online.

San Antonio

Briscoe Western Art Museum – Cowboy Christmas

Sunday, December 3; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cowboy Christmas features a day of family fun exploring the museum with holiday crafts and visits with Cowboy Santa! Families are welcome to snap pictures with Cowboy Santa, while a special 12 Days of Christmas scavenger hunt will lead you through the Briscoe’s fantastic collection. Christmas crafts will give everyone a bit of the West to take home. And of course, a stroll through the museum’s McNutt Sculpture Garden is the perfect path to enjoy the River Walk and all of its holiday beauty.