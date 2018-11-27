Artist Markets: Where to get Holiday Gifts in Texas

The 2018 holidays are upon us, which means that it’s again time for a slew of craft fairs, holiday markets, and various other events featuring artists, jewelers, crafters, and everyone in between. Below is a sort-of roundup of upcoming holiday markets happening across Texas. If there’s a market that we haven’t included that you think should be featured, please leave a comment with details about the event.

Houston

What: Holiday in the Park

When: December 1, 10AM-5PM

Where: Market Square Park (301 Milam)

More: An event organized by Pop Shop America and Houston’s Downtown District, featuring music, local vendors, a photo booth, and more.

What: Levy Park Holiday Festival

When: December 1& December 2, 12-5PM

Where: Levy Park (3801 Eastside St)

More: A holiday celebration featuring various family and child-friendly events, including “music, a market, a family photo booth and even an ugly sweater contest for dogs.”

What: Craftidote

When: December 1, 12-5PM

Where: Antidote (729 Studewood St)

More: A holiday market featuring about 40 local vendors selling art, jewelry, body care goods, and more.

What: Jingle All the Way Day

When: December 2, 11AM-4PM

Where: Saint Arnold Brewing Company (2000 Lyons Ave)

More: A holiday market featuring works by Houston artists. Many participants are local printmakers, but the market also features local alternative businesses such as Cactus Records, and Reserve Supply Company.

What: Got Vintage Market

When: December 2, 1-6PM

Where: Arka Art (4715 Main Street #E)

More: A market featuring a selection of vintage and handmade goods.

What: Glassell Studio School Student Art Sale

When: December 7 (12-8PM) & December 8 (10AM-5PM)

Where: Glassell School of Art (5101 Montrose Blvd.)

More: Buy affordable artwork from the MFAH’s Glassell school of art students. Featuring jewelry, ceramics, paintings, drawings, prints, and more.

What: Czech Christmas Market

When: December 8, 2-6PM

Where: Czech Center Museum (4920 San Jacinto)

More: An event featuring music, activity booths, food trucks, Czech goods, and more.

What: Winter Collection

When: December 15, 1-5PM

Where: Mystic Lyon (5017 Lyons Ave)

More: Winter Collection is a pop-up art shop featuring works by Fifth Ward artists and their friends.

Dallas

What: The Boho Market

When: December 8 & December 9, 10AM-5PM

Where: Dallas Farmers Market (920 S. Harwood)

More: A market featuring local art, craft pieces, and more.

Austin

What: Holiday Art Sale

When: December 2, 11AM-5PM

Where: Thornton Road Studios (2311 Thornton Rd)

More: An art sale featuring photographs, mosaics, ceramics, sculptures, furniture, paintings, and more. Studios and artists include: Gusto Studios, Fireseed Clay Art Studios, Chris Guarino, Rita Marie Ross, Sandy Muckelroy, and Bonnie Brushwood, among others.

What: CraftHER Market

When: December 16, 12-5PM

Where: The LINE Hotel Austin (111 E Cesar Chavez St)

More: A market featuring ceramics, apparel, jewelry, and other various works.

San Antonio

What: The Boho Market

When: December 7, 6-10PM

Where: La Villita Historic Arts Village (418 Villita St)

More: A market featuring local art, craft pieces, and more.

South Texas

What: Island Holiday Market

When: December 1 (9AM-5PM) & December 2 (9AM-3PM)

Where: Port Aransas Art Center (104 N. Alister St)

More: An art market featuring local vendors and craftsmen.