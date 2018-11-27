Artist Markets: Where to get Holiday Gifts in Texas

The 2018 holidays are upon us, which means that it’s again time for a slew of craft fairs, holiday markets, and various other events featuring artists, jewelers, crafters, and everyone in between. Below is a sort-of roundup of upcoming holiday markets happening across Texas. If there’s a market that we haven’t included that you think should be featured, please leave a comment with details about the event.
Houston
What: Holiday in the Park
When: December 1, 10AM-5PM
Where: Market Square Park (301 Milam)
More: An event organized by Pop Shop America and Houston’s Downtown District, featuring music, local vendors, a photo booth, and more.
What: Levy Park Holiday Festival
When: December 1& December 2, 12-5PM
Where: Levy Park (3801 Eastside St)
More: A holiday celebration featuring various family and child-friendly events, including “music, a market, a family photo booth and even an ugly sweater contest for dogs.”
What: Craftidote
When: December 1, 12-5PM
Where: Antidote (729 Studewood St)
More: A holiday market featuring about 40 local vendors selling art, jewelry, body care goods, and more.
What: Jingle All the Way Day
When: December 2, 11AM-4PM
Where: Saint Arnold Brewing Company (2000 Lyons Ave)
More: A holiday market featuring works by Houston artists. Many participants are local printmakers, but the market also features local alternative businesses such as Cactus Records, and Reserve Supply Company.
What: Got Vintage Market
When: December 2, 1-6PM
Where: Arka Art (4715 Main Street #E)
More: A market featuring a selection of vintage and handmade goods.
What: Glassell Studio School Student Art Sale
When: December 7 (12-8PM) & December 8 (10AM-5PM)
Where: Glassell School of Art (5101 Montrose Blvd.)
More: Buy affordable artwork from the MFAH’s Glassell school of art students. Featuring jewelry, ceramics, paintings, drawings, prints, and more.
What: Czech Christmas Market
When: December 8, 2-6PM
Where: Czech Center Museum (4920 San Jacinto)
More: An event featuring music, activity booths, food trucks, Czech goods, and more.
What: Winter Collection
When: December 15, 1-5PM
Where: Mystic Lyon (5017 Lyons Ave)
More: Winter Collection is a pop-up art shop featuring works by Fifth Ward artists and their friends.
Dallas
What: The Boho Market
When: December 8 & December 9, 10AM-5PM
Where: Dallas Farmers Market (920 S. Harwood)
More: A market featuring local art, craft pieces, and more.
Austin
What: Holiday Art Sale
When: December 2, 11AM-5PM
Where: Thornton Road Studios (2311 Thornton Rd)
More: An art sale featuring photographs, mosaics, ceramics, sculptures, furniture, paintings, and more. Studios and artists include: Gusto Studios, Fireseed Clay Art Studios, Chris Guarino, Rita Marie Ross, Sandy Muckelroy, and Bonnie Brushwood, among others.
What: CraftHER Market
When: December 16, 12-5PM
Where: The LINE Hotel Austin (111 E Cesar Chavez St)
More: A market featuring ceramics, apparel, jewelry, and other various works.
San Antonio
What: The Boho Market
When: December 7, 6-10PM
Where: La Villita Historic Arts Village (418 Villita St)
More: A market featuring local art, craft pieces, and more.
South Texas
What: Island Holiday Market
When: December 1 (9AM-5PM) & December 2 (9AM-3PM)
Where: Port Aransas Art Center (104 N. Alister St)
More: An art market featuring local vendors and craftsmen.