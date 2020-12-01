Holiday Shopping Guide: Buy Artist-Made Gifts Online And In Person

The 2020 holiday season will be unusual as we try to survive the global pandemic. One bright spot during during this time, however, is the list of mostly virtual craft fairs, holiday markets, events and online shops featuring artists, jewelers, crafters, museum items and more. Over the past few weeks, we’ve received emails about some of these upcoming (and ongoing) markets and opportunities this holiday season. We’ve collected them in the list below. If we missed your listing, please share it in the comment section at the end of this story!

Houston

What: Holiday Market

When: December 5 & December 19, 11AM-5PM

Where: Czech Center Museum (4920 San Jacinto Street)

More: “Our Holiday Market will have beautiful items such as hand-painted Christmas eggs, recipe and children’s books, Czech crystal, and much more from the Czech Republic for that perfect gift. This year we will also feature a Country Store! Our Country Store will be selling homemade Czech favorites such as strudels, poppy seed rolls, egg noodles, canned pickles, and so much more!”

What: Holiday Shopping at Silver Street

When: December 5, 5-9PM

Where: Silver Street Studios (2000 Edwards St)

More: “Come shop for the holidays at Silver Street Studios! Support locally this holiday season with makers and artists selling handmade work including: art, jewelry, photography, sculptures, and glasswork.”

Dallas

What: Pork and Beans

When: December 12, 2-8PM

Where: Plush Gallery

More: “We are organizing a holiday sale and group show called Pork and Beans, to honor the effort we have all put in to survive the pandemic, and in looking forward to better days ahead. Everything in this group show will be supremely affordable, to make work readily available for your holiday gifts, and in recognition of the economic crunch this year has brought us.”

Denton

What: Denton Ceramics Collective

When: Ongoing

Where: Online

More: A collective of Denton-based artists creating ceramic mugs, bowls, sculptures, and more. You can shop on the collective’s website, or scout the group’s Instagram page for works that may be available by individual artists. Follow the @ links to the individual artists’ Etsy stores, websites, or IG accounts.

Waxahachie

What: Joy Under $100

When: Ongoing

Where: Online at Webb Gallery

More: A collection of apparel, jewelry, zines, artwork, and other objects, each for under $100!

Austin

What: Winter Auction & Holiday Market

When: November 28 – December 6 (Online)

Where: International Folk Art Market (IFAM), online in partnership with UT Austin

More: “IFAM will be hosting a Winter Auction & Holiday Market November 28 – December 6, 2020. The Winter Auction will take place entirely online and will consist of a specially-curated collection of unique art recently purchased through donated Artist Opportunity Funds. There will be singular pieces from returning IFAM artists and offerings from first-time Market artists.”

What: Shop at the Contemporary: Holiday Sale

When: December 6, 9AM-2PM

Where: The Contemporary Austin, Laguna Gloria (3809 West 35th St)

More: “Design-forward gifts, crafted by local makers and benefitting art education and exhibitions at The Contemporary Austin.”

What: East Side Pot Shop

When: Ongoing

Where: Online

More: The East Side Pot Shop is a ceramics studio in East Austin. Though the shop doesn’t explicitly sell ceramics by its students, you can see work coming out of the shop on its Instagram. These pieces may (or may not) be available from the individual artists. Follow @ links in individual posts to find out.

What: Flatbed Press Online Shop

When: Ongoing

Where: Online at Flatbed Press

More: An online shop featuring prints created at Flatbed Press. The shop includes works by Terry Allen, Richard Armendariz, Michael Ray Charles, Suzi Davidoff, Liliana Porter, and many others.

What: Austin Studio Tour Art Sales

When: Ongoing

Where: Online via Big Medium

More: Purchase works by the Austin Studio Tour 2020 participating artists.

San Antonio

What: Shop Texas

When: December 4 – December 25, hours vary (contact the gallery)

Where: Presa House Gallery (725 S. Press St )

More: “Presa House is pleased to announce the opening of its end of year art sale, Shop Texas. The exhibition features over 50 artists from Texas and beyond. Visit us and shop our salon-style walls filled with original artworks, including paintings, prints, photography, assemblage, and sculpture. The exhibition opens Friday, December 4, 2020, and will remain on view through December 25, 2020.”

What: The Shop at Artpace

When: Ongoing

Where: Online and at Artpace (445 N Main Ave)

More: The Shop at Artpace features catalogs, limited edition artworks and items, Fiesta medals and more.

What: Shop Blue Star

When: Ongoing

Where: Online at Blue Star Contemporary

More: “For those looking to give the gift of art, shoppers are encouraged to view artwork available for purchase on Blue Star Contemporary’s website.”

What: Pandemic Print Portfolio Project

When: Ongoing

Where: Online via the Southwest School of Art

More: “This is a rare opportunity to purchase a handmade folio with a complete collection of six limited edition prints created by some of San Antonio’s premiere artists including Margaret Craig, Juan de Dios Mora, Leigh Anne Lester, Chris Sauter, Kathy Sosa, and Gary Sweeney. If you purchase this collection as a holiday gift, they will include a special handmade gift card to give the recipient at no additional charge. Completed portfolios will be delivered in February 2021.”

Lubbock

What: Virtual Affordable Art Sale

When: November 28 – December 19

Where: Online at LHUCA

More: “Buy local while supporting 25+ talented Lubbock artists. Paintings, jewelry, ceramics, prints, fiber art, handmade books, photography, and more! All works range in price from under $10 to $300.”

What: Support Local Artists T-Shirt

When: Ongoing, orders shipped by December 11

Where: Online at East Lubbock Art House

More: East Lubbock Art House is selling shirts that urge you to support local artists! Buy one, and support a local arts organization.

Marfa

What: Wrong

When: Ongoing, hours vary

Where: Online & in Marfa (110 N. Highland Ave)

More: Wrong features artist-made goods, ceramics, jewelry, books, art, and more.