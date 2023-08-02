K Space Contemporary Unveils 24th Mural in Corpus Christi

Later this week, K Space Contemporary, a nonprofit arts organization and gallery in Corpus Christi, will host a mural dedication and unveiling as its Summer Mural Arts Program comes to a close.

K Space, which was founded in 2001, launched its Mural Arts Program for Teens in 2016. Designed for teenagers ages 13 to 17, the mural program is the only one of its kind in the area. With the completion of this year’s mural, the program has painted 24 murals since its inception. While in the early years of the program participants paid a fee, since last year the program has been offered free of charge through funding from The Frazier Family Foundation.

This year’s mural, titled I Saw Diego at the Washateria, was completed on the back of the Law Office of Scott M. Ellison (410 Peoples Street), with other murals created through the program located nearby. According to K Space, Mr. Ellison has been a patron of the arts in Corpus Christi and a supporter of the organization. The design for the mural was created by local artist Jimmy Pena, who is also a member of K Space Art Studios, an artist studio space located on the top floor of the building which also houses K Space Contemporary.

The six-week program was led by local artists Mayra Zamora and Monica Marie Garcia with assistance from Youth Apprentices Faith Casas, Heaven Garrison, Jaylene Sanchez, and Lissandra Rodriguez. A total of 60 youths participated in painting the mural, which, at 80-foot-wide-by-31-foot-tall, is the largest mural the program has completed to date.

The unveiling and dedication ceremony for the 2023 mural will be held this Friday, August 4, at 6:30 p.m. Learn more about K Space Contemporary and its mural program at the organization’s website.