Top Five: February 27, 2020 With Leslie Moody Castro

Brandon Zech and guest host Leslie Moody Castro are in Austin this week to run down the best art events across the state.
“We’ve put together a really nice road trip for people: Corpus, Houston, Austin, Plano. There’s your week!”
To view last week’s Top Five with guest artist Patrick Renner at the Redbud Gallery in Houston, Please follow the link here.
The Contemporary Austin
February 27 – August 16
On View: February 27, 10AM – 5 PM
Conversation: February 27, 7 -8 PM
Moody Center for The Arts, Houston
January 25 – May 16Opening Friday, January 24, the show will feature artists from Africa and the African Diaspora whose focus is the problematic Eurocentric tropes of race, representation and the colonial past.Radical Revisionists will feature artists Sammy Baloji, Serge Attukwei Clottey, Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Omar Victor Diop, Adama Delphine Fawundu, Zanele Muholi, Robin Rhode, Yinka Shonibare CBE, Mary Sibande, and Pascale Marthine Tayou. Alison Weaver, The Moody Center’s Suzanne Deal Booth Executive Director who announced the exhibition, states: “We look forward to engaging with these timely and provocative topics, concurrently with the University’s broader initiatives in the areas of African and African American studies.”
3. Carmen Argote: Me At Market
UT Visual Arts Center (VAC), Austin
January 24 – March 6
A solo exhibition in Austin featuring work by Carmen Argote. Hinging on corporeal processing of the spaces she inhabits, Carmen Argote’s multidisciplinary practice draws upon her immediate environment and its connection to systems of labor and consumption.
February 19 -March 18
Rische’s installation, Intelligence, utilizes interactive technology to call attention to privacy and data collection. Viewers lose their connectivity once inside a centralized Faraday cage while hidden messages pulled from downloaded personal data lurk on the walls. By encouraging the viewer to cage themselves in an effort to block all signals to and from their smart phone, Rische invites conceptual connections between information contained on your personal devices, imprisonment (willing or not), the lengths a person has to go through to protect themselves from corporate and government tracking, and the removal of oneself from participation in normal society. Rische pulls inspiration from Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World and more recently Shoshana Zuboff’s The Age of Surveillance Capitalism. Zuboff echos Huxley’s concerns 87 years later as we voluntarily yield to “ignorance, learned helplessness, inattention, inconvenience, habituation, or drift.”
Read Glasstire’s recent interview with Rische here.
K Space Contemporary, Corpus Christi
January 17 – February 28
K Space Contemporary, Corpus Christi
January 17 – February 28
Rice Media Center, Houston
February 1 – 29