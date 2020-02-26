Top Five: February 27, 2020 With Leslie Moody Castro

by Glasstire February 26, 2020
Brandon Zech and guest host Leslie Moody Castro are in Austin this week to run down the best art events across the state.

“We’ve put together a really nice road trip for people: Corpus, Houston, Austin, Plano. There’s your week!”

To view last week’s Top Five with guest artist Patrick Renner at the Redbud Gallery in Houston, Please follow the link here.

Closing performances by Rafael Gutierrez, Bella Chang, Myf Sheperd, plus readings by Leah Dawson and others: Saturday, February 29th, 5-7pm
NICOLE EISENMAN at The Contemporary Austin In Austin February 27 20201. Nicole Eisenman: Sturm Und Drang
The Contemporary Austin
February 27 – August 16
On View: February 27, 10AM – 5 PM
Conversation: February 27, 7 -8 PM
As the winner of the 2020 Suzanne Deal Booth / FLAG Art Foundation Prize, New York–based artist Nicole Eisenman presents a solo exhibition at The Contemporary Austin’s downtown venue, the Jones Center on Congress Avenue, with an outdoor sculpture also to be installed at the museum’s 14-acre sculpture park at Laguna Gloria. Encompassing a wide range of media including drawing, painting, and sculpture, this exhibition focuses on the artist’s anti-monumental and enigmatic three-dimensional work, and will be accompanied by a full-color catalogue. A related exhibition will travel to The FLAG Art Foundation in New York, on view October 3, 2020 – January 23, 2021.Radical Revisionists- Contemporary African Artists Confronting Past and Present at Moody Center for the Arts in Houston January 24 20202. Radical Revisionists: Contemporary African Artists Confronting Past and Present
Moody Center for The Arts, Houston
January 25 – May 16Opening Friday, January 24, the show will feature artists from Africa and the African Diaspora whose focus is the problematic Eurocentric tropes of race, representation and the colonial past.Radical Revisionists will feature artists Sammy Baloji, Serge Attukwei Clottey, Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Omar Victor Diop, Adama Delphine Fawundu, Zanele Muholi, Robin Rhode, Yinka Shonibare CBE, Mary Sibande, and Pascale Marthine Tayou.  Alison Weaver, The Moody Center’s Suzanne Deal Booth Executive Director who announced the exhibition, states: “We look forward to engaging with these timely and provocative topics, concurrently with the University’s broader initiatives in the areas of African and African American studies.”


Carmen Argote- Me At Market at UT VAC in Austin January 24 2020

3. Carmen Argote: Me At Market
UT Visual Arts Center (VAC), Austin
January 24 – March 6

A solo exhibition in Austin featuring work by Carmen Argote. Hinging on corporeal processing of the spaces she inhabits, Carmen Argote’s multidisciplinary practice draws upon her immediate environment and its connection to systems of labor and consumption.

 

 

Sue Anne Rische- Intelligence- Data Collection at Collin College February 19 2020
The Art Gallery at Collin College, Dallas

February 19 -March 18

Rische’s installation, Intelligence, utilizes interactive technology to call attention to privacy and data collection. Viewers lose their connectivity once inside a centralized Faraday cage while hidden messages pulled from downloaded personal data lurk on the walls. By encouraging the viewer to cage themselves in an effort to block all signals to and from their smart phone, Rische invites conceptual connections between information contained on your personal devices, imprisonment (willing or not), the lengths a person has to go through to protect themselves from corporate and government tracking, and the removal of oneself from participation in normal society. Rische pulls inspiration from Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World and more recently Shoshana Zuboff’s The Age of Surveillance Capitalism. Zuboff echos Huxley’s concerns 87 years later as we voluntarily yield to “ignorance, learned helplessness, inattention, inconvenience, habituation, or drift.”

Read Glasstire’s recent interview with Rische here.

 

James R. Pace- tomorrow crossing the river at K Space Contemporary in Corpus Christi January 17 2020

5. a) James R. Pace: tomorrow crossing the river
K Space Contemporary, Corpus Christi
January 17 – February 28
tomorrow crossing the river is a solo exhibition by James R. Pace featuring assemblage sculptures made of discarded materials like furniture, glass, tools, metal, fabric and other found objects. The works incorporate elements of collage, printmaking, drawing, and writing, and include bits of patterns that weave in and out of busted-up glass, wood or other materials. The sculptures look a little dangerous, with splintery wood, broken glass or gnarled metals. A recurring theme that runs through the work is the destruction of one thing to create something new or to lend a new perspective — referencing change, enlightenment, hope and/or rising from the ashes.

 

Wingload- Philana Oliphant at K Space Contemporary in San Antonio January 2020
5. b) Wingload: Philana Oliphant
K Space Contemporary, Corpus Christi
January 17 – February 28
Wingload is a solo exhibition of mixed media works and installations by Philana Oliphant. In her work, Oliphant engages in complex, intricate mark-making and paper-cutting to develop a simple form—the plane, the curve. Her materials are diverse, yet they maintain common aesthetic qualities. Graphite, ink, litho crayon, steel, aluminum, and porcelain interact with Duralar, Yupo, and rag paper. These materials invite formal experimentation that juxtaposes rigidity and delicacy, bold strokes and fine detail. Limiting herself to a black and white palette, Oliphant finishes each work as a stand-alone piece before combining, cutting, layering several works into a 3-dimensional sculptural installation. The result is a gorgeous combination of media, texture and mark-making. “Formally, my work seeks simplicity and balance in the face of confusion.”
Bonus Picks:
Chelsea Spengemann Presents Films by Stan VanDerBeek (16mm) at Rice Cinema In Houston February 29 2020
One Night Only: February 29, 7 PM
On the occasion of the Rice Media Center’s 50th Anniversary, several recently preserved films by Stan VanDerBeek including 16mm multiscreen projections, early computer films, and 35mm collage films will be presented at the Rice Cinema. VanDerBeek was the first filmmaker invited to teach at the St. Thomas Media Center in 1968 and then returned to Houston as an artist in residence at NASA in 1979. Chelsea Spengemann, Director of the Stan VanDerBeek Archive will introduce the screening, and a discussion between Spengemann and Peter Lucas on VanDerBeek’s memorable multichannel experimental film performances in Houston will follow.
Circular Score at Co-Lab at Springdale General in Austin February 1 2020
Co-Lab Projects at Springdale General, Austin
February 1 – 29
Closing Performances: February 29, 5 – 7 PM
Circular Score is a collaborative exhibition with video and performance works by CC Calloway, Maia Snow, Hannah Spector, and Anika Todd. The show centers upon a rotating stage — each artist translating the stage through the lens of their own practice. The culmination of these explorations is a multichannel sound and video piece within Co-Lab Projects, with the stage at the center. The videos portray each artist’s exploration of the stage outside the context of the gallery. What accumulates is the imprint of the object in action and the potentiality of a moving platform. One object becomes many expressions. The multichannel video moves throughout the space, engaging the viewer’s body within each performative or digitalized action.
