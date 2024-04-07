Harris County Precinct 1, in partnership with Houston Downtown Management District, the City of Houston, and corporate partner TotalEnergies, has unveiled nine new murals as part of the Big Art. Bigger Change. project, which has now brought a total of 44 murals to the city.

Launched in 2022, the outdoor art exhibition initiative is curated by Street Art for Mankind (SAM), a global nonprofit organization that works with street artists from around the world to raise awareness around social and environmental issues. In a press release announcing the newly completed murals, Commissioner Rodney Ellis stated, “This mural project is more than just creating a culture of public art or transforming downtown into an open-air museum. It’s also about confronting these vital issues as a community, hoping to collectively work together to build a better future. I want to thank the artists and Street Art for Mankind, Downtown Houston, and everyone who came together for this incredible initiative that is changing the landscape and the culture of Houston.”

The first phase of the program included works by local artists Emily Ding, Ana Marietta, and Bimbo Adenugba, alongside international artists Belin (Spain), Case MaClaim (Germany), Lula Goce (Spain), Cristian Blanxer (Spain), Sonny Sundancer (South Africa), Victor Ash (France), and Carlos Alberto GH (Mexico). In May 2023, the project was expanded to include more than two dozen murals, again showcasing creatives from around the world and Houston-area artists (Alex Arzu, Mr. D, and Gelson D. Lemus aka w3r3on3).

The 2024 Big Art. Bigger Change. Artists include Gonzo247 and Sebastien “Mr.D 1987” Boileau from Houston, along with Detour (Denver, Colorado), DFace (England), Dragon76 (Japan), Judith de Leeuw “JDL” (Netherlands), Mantra (France), Romain Froquet (France), Shamsia Hassani (Afghanistan), and Super A (The Netherlands).

SAM co-founders Audrey and Thibault Decker explained, “Each mural portrays one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, igniting crucial conversations and spurring action towards tangible change in our communities. These artworks serve as catalysts for societal progress, inviting us to reflect on pressing global issues and collaborate towards meaningful solutions. We are honored to have contributed to this transformative project over the past three years and are so proud of the profound impact it has had in fostering awareness and inspiring positive change.”

Visit the SAM website to learn more about Big Art. Bigger Change., interact with a map featuring the mural locations, and download the Behind the Wall app, which features the artists talking about their murals.