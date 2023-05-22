“Big Art. Bigger Change.” To Unveil Massive Murals in Downtown Houston this Weekend

Last fall, Big Art. Bigger Change., a mural project curated by Street Art for Mankind (SAM), unveiled nine murals in downtown Houston. This week, Central Houston, Inc. (CHI), an organization of business leaders in the downtown area, announced the expansion of the project to include more than two dozen murals.

In a press release, President & CEO of CHI and Houston Downtown Management District Kristopher Larson said, “We are thrilled to announce the expansion of Big Art. Bigger Change. to include even more talented artists from at home and all over the world. Downtown Houston is a place where culture thrives, and we hope that these additional murals continue to bring our community together, spark meaningful conversation and ultimately reflect the diversity that makes Houston such an incredible and unique place to live.”

The 2023 muralists include Houston-based artists Alex Arzu, Mr. D, and Gelson D. Lemus aka w3r3on3, as well as creatives from around the world. See the full list of artists below. A committee of Houston community and arts leaders reviewed the pieces for Big Art. Bigger Change. The goal was to reflect the 17 Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, which include gender equality, quality education, climate action, and clean water and sanitation.

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, who conceived of the mural series, remarked, “In our homes, we hang photos and paintings to honor our past and express our values. In our city, we install public art to remind us of our history and unite around the values and causes that define us. In Houston, you don’t need an admission ticket to take in breathtaking displays and one-of-a-kind pieces. The expansion of this project brings art to the people, and I’m grateful to Street Art for Mankind’s efforts to democratize an essential part of community life.”

The large-scale works completed by the internationally recognized street artists will be unveiled this Saturday. Learn more about the project at SAM’s website.

Big Art. Bigger Change. 2023 Artists

AEC

Alex Arzu

Ernest Zacharevic

Hera Herakut

Aches

Mr. D

Icy & Sot

Smug

Adry del Rocio

Moh Awudu & Ablade Glover

Louis Masai

Vesod

W3r3on3

Hopare

Nomad Clan

Emmanual Jarus

Vinie Graffiti