East Lubbock Art House Offers Free Community Art Classes

by Glasstire April 17, 2023
East Lubbock Art House (ELAH), a nonprofit art gallery and community center founded by Danielle Demetria, is offering free community art classes now through the end of May. 

A photograph of a small group of people seated at a table and painting.

A photo from one of East Lubbock Art House’s community art classes. Image courtesy of ELAH.

The classes, launched in January, are for adults and children 4-years-old and up, and employ various artistic media, including oil pastel, watercolor, printmaking and more. The classes are held on Sunday evenings from 4 pm to 6 pm, and are intended for beginner and intermediate level artists. Coordinated by Kat Carmona, each class is taught by a local artist. A special Mother’s Day craft will be the focus on the Sunday, May 14 class. All art supplies are provided by ELAH.

A photograph of two people seated at a table and painting.

A photo from one of East Lubbock Art House’s community art classes. Image courtesy of ELAH.

Ms. East launched a Kickstarter in 2020 to raise funds for ELAH, which she originally envisioned as a shipping container art space in the historically Black community of East Lubbock. ELAH is now located at 405 MLK Blvd, Suite B, the site of a former barber shop. The area continues to be impacted disproportionately by the effects and after-effects of a natural disaster — the F5 tornado that destroyed downtown Lubbock in 1970 — and segregation, which was compounded by institutionally racist zoning policies. 

Now in it’s 3rd year, ELAH continues to offer community events, juried exhibitions, a Black & Brown Art Market, workshops, youth summer internships, mural projects, an art library, a well-stocked community fridge, and more.

Learn more about ELAH and register for classes at the organization’s website.

