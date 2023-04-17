East Lubbock Art House Offers Free Community Art Classes

East Lubbock Art House (ELAH), a nonprofit art gallery and community center founded by Danielle Demetria, is offering free community art classes now through the end of May.

The classes, launched in January, are for adults and children 4-years-old and up, and employ various artistic media, including oil pastel, watercolor, printmaking and more. The classes are held on Sunday evenings from 4 pm to 6 pm, and are intended for beginner and intermediate level artists. Coordinated by Kat Carmona, each class is taught by a local artist. A special Mother’s Day craft will be the focus on the Sunday, May 14 class. All art supplies are provided by ELAH.

Ms. East launched a Kickstarter in 2020 to raise funds for ELAH, which she originally envisioned as a shipping container art space in the historically Black community of East Lubbock. ELAH is now located at 405 MLK Blvd, Suite B, the site of a former barber shop. The area continues to be impacted disproportionately by the effects and after-effects of a natural disaster — the F5 tornado that destroyed downtown Lubbock in 1970 — and segregation, which was compounded by institutionally racist zoning policies.

Now in it’s 3rd year, ELAH continues to offer community events, juried exhibitions, a Black & Brown Art Market, workshops, youth summer internships, mural projects, an art library, a well-stocked community fridge, and more.

Learn more about ELAH and register for classes at the organization’s website.