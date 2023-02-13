Menil Collection Announces 2023 Spring Artist Talk Speakers, Including Ed Ruscha, Larry Bell & Others

by Jessica Fuentes February 13, 2023
The Menil Collection has announced the guest speakers for its spring 2023 Artist Talk series, including Hervé Youmbi, Larry Bell, George Herms, Ed Ruscha, and Robert Longo. The lecture series is open to the public and free of charge. While the programs will take place in person at 1533 Sul Ross Street in Houston, recordings will be made available on the museum’s YouTube channel.

A mixed media work by Robert Longo featuring realistic drawings of people separated into various panels.

Robert Longo, “Master Jazz,” 1982-1983. graphite, charcoal, ink, dye, and acrylic on paper; lacquer on wood; silkscreen ink and acrylic on hardboard; graphite, charcoal, and dye on paper. 96 × 225 × 12 inches. The Menil Collection, Houston. © Robert Longo / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York. Photo: Paul Hester

Learn more about the upcoming Artist Talks via descriptions provided by the Menil.

Artist Talk: Hervé Youmbi
Thursday, March 2, 7 pm

Douala-based artist Hervé Youmbi (b. 1973) joins Dr. Silvia Forni, Director of the Fowler Museum at UCLA, for a conversation about his artistic practice and the visual traditions in Cameroon. Two of Youmbi’s multi-part artworks, Bamileke-Duala Nyatti Ku’ngang Mask, 2019, and Celestial Thrones, 2019, will be on view in the Menil’s exhibition Art of the Cameroon Grassfields, A Living Heritage in Houston.  

Artists on Walter Hopps: Larry Bell, George Herms, and Ed Ruscha
Friday, March 24, 6 pm

Artists Larry Bell (b. 1939), George Herms, (b. 1935) and Ed Ruscha (b. 1937) reminisce about the Los Angeles art scene of the 1960s. This program is offered in conjunction with the Menil’s exhibition The Curatorial Imagination of Walter Hopps and the publication of Artists We’ve Known: Selected Works from the Walter Hopps and Caroline Huber Collection. 

Artist Talk: Robert Longo
Thursday, April 13, 7 pm

New York-based artist Robert Longo (b. 1953) discusses his practice spanning drawing, sculpture, film, and performance. The talk is organized to coincide with the inclusion of the artist’s large-scale work Master Jazz, 1982-1983, in The Curatorial Imagination of Walter Hopps.

