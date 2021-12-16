Rockport Center for the Arts Appoints Kathleen Clark as Education Coordinator

Kathleen Clark, a recent University of Houston (UH) graduate, has joined the Rockport Center for the Arts as the organization’s Education Coordinator. Ms. Clark was born and raised in the Rio Grande Valley and earned her BA in Music with a minor in Music History from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio. Though she earned her M.A. in Arts Leadership at UH, she completed her practicum at the Art Museum of South Texas in Corpus Christi.

Of her newly earned M.A., Ms. Clark stated, “The M.A. in Arts Leadership program has given me the tools for my future as an Arts Leader. The skills I have developed, mentors I have connected with, and colleagues who have worked alongside me have shaped my understanding of the field of arts administration. With this newfound perspective, I look forward to creating equitable and engaging spaces.”

Karen Ernst, the deputy director for RCA, said of Ms. Clark’s appointment: “We are excited to welcome Kathleen to our team. She brings a contemporary perspective in arts leadership paired with valuable hands-on experience creating, advertising and facilitating arts programming in fellow arts organizations to her new post.” She continued: “Clark’s drive for engaging communities and creating meaningful art experiences will be a valuable asset as we expand existing programming and open our new campus in 2022.”

Ms. Clark begins in her new position on January 4, 2022. She is succeeding Anna Galluzzi, an artist and educator who has held the position since June of this year.