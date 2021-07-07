Space is the Place: A Visit to Johnson Space Center, Houston

The last time I visited Space Center Houston and the Johnson Space Center in Texas was in 1992. That visit confirmed a memory of mine that most of my family didn’t believe. As an elementary school student in the 1970s, the NASA traveling exhibition came to my home city of Monrovia, Liberia, and my school took a field trip to see it.

I even remember promising my siblings that I would bring each of them back a moon rock, because if you tell a kid you have moon rocks at an exhibition, they will believe there are hundreds and that they can bring some home. No one in my family believed my school field trip happened. On my first trip to the Johnson Space Center in Texas, my story was confirmed. I was crazy about space, but I wasn’t crazy.

This past week, nearly 30 years later, I returned and took some pictures.