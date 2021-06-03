Fort Worth’s Sid Richardson Museum Reopens June 7, 2021

The Sid Richardson Museum, a downtown Fort Worth institute founded in 1982, is reopening its Main Street Sundance Square location on Monday, June 7. The Museum features permanent and special exhibitions by Western artists Charles M. Russell and Frederic Remington, among others. Sid Richardson, the late oilman and philanthropist who lent his name to the museum, acquired the collected works from 1942 until his death in 1959.

The museum was last open to the public in March of 2020, when it then closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Upon reopening, the museum’s new exhibition, Picturing the American West, will debut. The Sid Richardson will require reservations, though will continue to be free to attend. Groups of up to 15 people per reservation will be permitted, allowing for a well-spaced experience in the museum; individuals can also sign up for the time slots. The museum will be open Monday through Saturday (in 45-minute time slots) between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

There have been a few changes to the Sid Richardson Museum. The museum store, which once occupied most of its front space, has been transformed into a gallery, with new lighting to illuminate the reconfigured collection.

Glasstire reached out to Scott Winterrowd, the museum’s Director, who is excited to be reopening the space to visitors.

“While we were closed to in-person visitors, we were fortunate to be able to shift to virtual programming and engage our audience in new ways,” Winterrowd writes in an email. “We are very excited about welcoming our visitors back into the museum. When it comes to works of art, nothing beats the in-person experience and our last exhibition was only open to the public for three days before the shutdown. We now have a refreshed look in the galleries, a new installation of the collection, and a new introductory gallery featuring bronze sculptures.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment to visit the museum, please go here.

****

The Sid Richardson Museum, a Fort Worth art museum located in historic Sundance Square, features permanent and special exhibitions of paintings by the premier Western artists, Frederic Remington and Charles M. Russell. The works, reflecting both the romance and reality of the American West, are the legacy of the late oilman and philanthropist, Sid Williams Richardson. Most were acquired by him from 1942 until his death in 1959. The collection also includes works by Oscar E. Berninghaus, Charles F. Browne, Edwin W. Deming, William Gilbert Gaul, Peter Hurd, Frank Tenney Johnson, William R. Leigh, Peter Moran, and Charles Schreyvogel.