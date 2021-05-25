Houston Goes to Chicago: Jamal Cyrus “Manna and Braised Collards” at Patron Gallery

by Jennifer Battaglia May 25, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail

Jamal Cyrus, Medicated Shield, 2021. Wooden pew, mandingas, sand bags. Photos by Jennifer Battaglia.

Houston-based artist Jamal Cyrus recently opened his first solo exhibition in Chicago, at Patron Gallery. This show, Manna and Braised Collards, will be followed by Cyrus’ solo exhibition at The Blaffer Museum of Art in Houston later this year.

Manna and Braised Collards features nine works that are created by using recycled or repurposed objects and materials. The exhibition is described as being “grounded in the collaboration of religion and social resistance as practiced in black America,” and inspired by “a long tradition of storefront churches in Chicago and the handmade design aesthetic that are often part of those spaces.”

I was in Chicago recently. Below are a few images from Cyrus’ show at Patron, which is up through May 29, 2021.

Jamal Cyrus, Pitied Every Groan, 2021

Jamal Cyrus, 2021

Jamal Cyrus, Beneath the Obelisk II, 2021

Jamal Cyrus, Book of Hours, 2021

Jamal Cyrus

Jamal Cyrus, Meshiak III, 2021

0 comment

You may also like

do it: houston

August 9, 2013

Cyrus + Stanciell: Signs at Project Row Houses

March 1, 2015

Texas Biennial 2021 Artists Announced

May 10, 2021

The Blaffer’s Week-Long Instagram Takeover By Jamal Cyrus...

July 6, 2020

CAMH Calls for Sages, Teens for Spring Programs

December 17, 2012

The Menil Launches ‘In Dialogue’ Conversation Series With...

July 2, 2020

‘Not That But This’ Launches New Site with...

June 10, 2015

Last Chance: It’s Art Market Weekend in Houston

December 10, 2016

Jamal Cyrus x Jamire Williams: Boogaloo & The...

March 24, 2018

Happy National Coverage of the CAMH

May 17, 2016

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: