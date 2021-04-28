Report: Some Work on View at Marfa Invitational 2021

The 2021 Marfa Invitational took place last weekend in person, April 22-25, and Founder/Director of Fort Worth’s Mañanaland, Michelle Kirk, was there and sent back this report from her tent at the edge of town.

Human connection was the magic of the weekend. It was the theme of Lacey Dorn’s performance Friday, and Alexandra Grant’s talk on Saturday. Alexandra Grant’s warmth and accessibility over the four days of the fair was a delightful surprise. Her talk about the three pillars of love (self, our family, others) and mentoring young artists, with the train clanging in the background (a ubiquitous sound of Marfa), makes Ochi Projects on Instagram worth watching.

Anyone who has attended a festival in far West Texas has experienced the instant camaraderie and easy connection with strangers over a shared passion for music, film, poetry, agave, and architecture. This held true for art-world participants who traveled here April 22-25 for the United States’ first post-vax, in-person art fair.