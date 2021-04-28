Report: Some Work on View at Marfa Invitational 2021

by Michelle Kirk April 28, 2021
The 2021 Marfa Invitational took place last weekend in person, April 22-25, and Founder/Director of Fort Worth’s Mañanaland, Michelle Kirk, was there and sent back this report from her tent at the edge of town.

Michelle Kirk's tent at Marfa Invitational

Michelle Kirk’s accommodation in Marfa

Human connection was the magic of the weekend. It was the theme of Lacey Dorn’s performance Friday, and Alexandra Grant’s talk on Saturday. Alexandra Grant’s warmth and accessibility over the four days of the fair was a delightful surprise. Her talk about the three pillars of love (self, our family, others) and mentoring young artists, with the train clanging in the background (a ubiquitous sound of Marfa), makes Ochi Projects on Instagram worth watching.

Anyone who has attended a festival in far West Texas has experienced the instant camaraderie and easy connection with strangers over a shared passion for music, film, poetry, agave, and architecture. This held true for art-world participants who traveled here April 22-25 for the United States’ first post-vax, in-person art fair.

Alexandra Grant, “I was born to love (2),” 2021. Neon, acrylic and oil paint on shaped wood, 52 x 38.5 x 4 in. At Ochi Projects (LA/Sun Valley).

 

12.26 gallery dallas Theodora Allen Monument no 4

Theodora Allen, “Monument #4,” 2018. Oil and watercolor on linen, 67 x 57in. At 12.26 Gallery (Dallas)

 

Michael St. John’s work in the booth of Bill Arning Exhibitions (Houston)

 

Josh Sperling, Marfa Squiggle Wall 2020

Josh Sperling, “Marfa Squiggle Wall,” 2020. Acrylic on Canvas, 85 X 158 in. Bill Brady Gallery (Miami)

 

Grant Levy-Lucero, Thick and Chunky Sunset,

Grant Levy-Lucero, “Thick and Chunky Sunset,” 2021. Ceramic, glazed. Night Gallery (Los Angeles)

 

Alex Becerra, Half Gallery (New

Left: Alex Becerra, “City Girl (New York),” 2021. Oil on canvas, 60×48 in. Right: “Sola,” 2021. Oil on canvas, 60×48 in. Half Gallery (New York)

 

Jong Oh Folding drawing

Jong Oh, “Folding Drawing #30,” 2021. Wood panel, paint, metal rod, 9 × 7 × 2 1/4 in. Lora Reynolds Gallery (Austin)

 

Jake Longstreth, Nino Mier Gallery Special annex exhibition at Eugene Binder gallery- (Pine 1) 2021 Oil on muslin 84x120 in

Jake Longstreth, Sand Canyon “(Pine 1) …The one w thickest trunk,” 2021. Oil on muslin, 84 x 120 in. Nino Mier Gallery (West Hollywood) special annex exhibition at Marfa’s Eugene Binder Gallery

 

Lacey Dorn RE-CONNECTION LAB Performance

Lacey Dorn, “RE-CONNECTion LAB INAUGURAL SHOW” performance

 

Nikki Maloof The red interior

Nikki Maloof, “The red interior (view from my studio),” 2021. Oil on linen, 60×96 in. Nino Mier Gallery (West Hollywood)

 

Half gallery NY-Leyla Faye

Leyla Faye’s work on view at Half Gallery (New York)

