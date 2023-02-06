Marfa Invitational Announces 2023 Exhibitors & Jerry Saltz as Featured Speaker

Marfa Invitational, an art fair held in the West Texas town of Marfa, has announced its spring 2023 featured speaker and exhibitors.

Founded in 2018 by artist and curator Michael Phelan, Marfa Invitational is an independent nonprofit arts and cultural foundation that hosts an annual art fair. Since 2019, the fair has brought artists and galleries from across the U.S. and the world to Marfa. This year’s exhibitors include Nino Mier Gallery (Los Angeles, New York City, Brussels, and Marfa); Half Gallery (New York City and Los Angeles); Over the Influence (Hong Kong, Lost Angeles, Bangkok, and Paris); Carl Kostyál (London and Stockholm); Baldwin Gallery (Aspen); Bill Brady Gallery (Miami); Room 57 Gallery (New York City); F2T Gallery (Milan); and Martha’s Contemporary (Austin). Additional exhibitors will be announced closer to the event date.

Additionally, Marfa Invitational has announced art critic and bestselling author Jerry Saltz as its featured speaker. Following Mr. Saltz’s speaking engagement, there will be a book signing of his most recent publication, Art is Life: Icons And Iconoclasts, Visionaries And Vigilantes, And Flashes Of Hope In The Night. Mr. Saltz will also be honored at the Marfa Invitational Visionaries Dinner, which last year honored Texas collector and philanthropist Suzanne Deal Booth, architecture firm Lake|Flato, and fashion designer Cynthia Rowley.

Though the details of the fair’s full programming have not yet been released, it will run from Thursday, May 4 through Sunday, May 7. In past years, the talk by the featured speaker and Visionaries Dinner, along with a range of other activities, were available via VIP tickets. To learn more about the Marfa Invitational and its VIP program, visit the organization’s website.