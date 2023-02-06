Marfa Invitational Announces 2023 Exhibitors & Jerry Saltz as Featured Speaker

by Jessica Fuentes February 6, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

Marfa Invitational, an art fair held in the West Texas town of Marfa, has announced its spring 2023 featured speaker and exhibitors. 

A sculpture by Mark Whalen featuring two heads and two hands stacked and balanced. The figures are painted pastel colors and each head holds a flower in or above its mouth.

Works by Mark Whalen will be presented by Over the Influence (Hong Kong + Paris + Bangkok + Los Angeles)

Founded in 2018 by artist and curator Michael Phelan, Marfa Invitational is an independent nonprofit arts and cultural foundation that hosts an annual art fair. Since 2019, the fair has brought artists and galleries from across the U.S. and the world to Marfa. This year’s exhibitors include Nino Mier Gallery (Los Angeles, New York City, Brussels, and Marfa); Half Gallery (New York City and Los Angeles); Over the Influence (Hong Kong, Lost Angeles, Bangkok, and Paris); Carl Kostyál (London and Stockholm); Baldwin Gallery (Aspen); Bill Brady Gallery (Miami); Room 57 Gallery (New York City); F2T Gallery (Milan); and Martha’s Contemporary (Austin). Additional exhibitors will be announced closer to the event date.

A photograph of artist Olivier Jean-Daniel Souffrant working on a large-scale painting.

Works by Olivier Jean-Daniel Souffrant will be presented by Room 57 (NYC)

A photograph of Jerry Saltz at a book signing for his new publication "Art is Life."

Jerry Saltz at a book signing for his new publication “Art is Life.”

Additionally, Marfa Invitational has announced art critic and bestselling author Jerry Saltz as its featured speaker. Following Mr. Saltz’s speaking engagement, there will be a book signing of his most recent publication, Art is Life: Icons And Iconoclasts, Visionaries And Vigilantes, And Flashes Of Hope In The Night. Mr. Saltz will also be honored at the Marfa Invitational Visionaries Dinner, which last year honored Texas collector and philanthropist Suzanne Deal Booth, architecture firm Lake|Flato, and fashion designer Cynthia Rowley.

Though the details of the fair’s full programming have not yet been released, it will run from Thursday, May 4 through Sunday, May 7. In past years, the talk by the featured speaker and Visionaries Dinner, along with a range of other activities, were available via VIP tickets. To learn more about the Marfa Invitational and its VIP program, visit the organization’s website.

0 comment

You may also like

Performance Art is Back In! (Events for Those...

August 5, 2013

Marfa Invitational 2020 Exhibitors Announced For August 13...

March 13, 2020

MoMA Bought Time to Come to the Same...

January 9, 2014

Melania Trump Needs Richard Prince

July 19, 2016

Here are the Galleries in the Upcoming Marfa...

January 31, 2019

Learn to Paint Like the President. Maybe Better.

April 28, 2016

Saltz as Low-Budget Collector: If it Quacks like...

November 28, 2012

Pulitzer Prize-Winning Art Critic Jerry Saltz Comes to...

January 10, 2023

Critic Jerry Saltz Attacked for Comments on George...

December 18, 2013

More Crazy Artists on Reality TV!

January 23, 2015

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: