Marfa Invitational 2020 Exhibitors Announced

The Marfa invitational, an art fair weekend of emerging, mid-tier and blue chip galleries presenting solo and group exhibitions, has announced its exhibitor list for 2020. The festival will take place April 2-5 in Marfa’s Saint George Hall, an 11,000-square-foot building:

The exhibitor list is as follows:

Half Gallery (New York, NY) | Vaughn Spann

Night Gallery (Los Angeles, CA) | Grant Levy-Lucero

Bill Brady Miami (Miami, FL) | Josh Sperling

Natalia Hug (Köln, Germany) | Jana Schröder

Carl Kostyál (London, UK) | Benjamin Spiers

Anat Ebgi (Los Angeles, CA) | Martin Basher

12.26 (Dallas, TX) | Alex Olson

Ochi Projects (Los, Angeles, CA) | Alexandra Grant

Lora Reynolds Gallery (Austin, TX) | Jong Oh

Ltd Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA) | William Brickel

Future Gallery (Berlin, Germany + Mexico City, Mexico) | Botond Keresztesi

Also in attendance are The Contemporary Austin Board of Trustees; Contemporary Collectors Group from Carnegie Museum of Art is; Bemis Center of Contemporary Art Board of Trustees; ‘The Cultivist” VIP Members; Executive Director and Chief Curator of The Bass, Silvia Karman Cubiñá; Yvonne Force; Nu Nguen; Kary Lovegrove, and Marfa’s Board of Advisors; Suzanne Deal Booth (Patron of James Turrell’s Skyspace at Rice University | Suzanne Deal Booth Pavilion); LACMA Trustee Allison Berg; and Publisher (Cultured and LALA Magazines) Sarah Harrelson.

Marfa Invitational projects will include artist Alexandra Grant’s pop-up project ‘grantLove’; Brian Scott Campbell’s (Denton, TX) solo presentation, and a Field Kallop (NYC) / Voltz Clarke Gallery solo presentation. Local galleries — Ie Wrong Gallery, Rule, Indie Jacobs Gallery, and 2D — will also participate, with opening receptions for their artists.