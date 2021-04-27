Asia Pacific American Heritage Month Kicks Off Saturday, May 1

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (May) is a few days away, and Houston’s Asia Society Texas Center (ASTC) has announced a lineup of programs and activities to commemorate the annual celebration. Observation began in 1979, and was made official in 1992. The celebration commemorates the arrival of the first Japanese immigrants to the United States in May of 1843, as well as the completion of the U.S. transcontinental railroad in May 1869. The railroads were built largely by thousands of Chinese laborers, and APAH Month, “elevates the stories, contributions, and experiences of the Asian and Asian American communities.”

The month was celebrated virtually last year by the Crow Museum of Asian Art in the Arts District of Dallas. 31 Days of Asia was an online virtual event with a focus on Asian art, cultural programming, and Asian-focused experiences.

Below are highlights of this year’s celebrations at Asia Society Texas Center, beginning with a live standup show and conversation with comedian Sheng Wang on Saturday, May 1. Other programs are as follows, via ASTC:

Thursday, May 6: Join us for a live discussion with Stop AAPI Hate co-founder Dr. Russell Jeung , Georgia State Rep. Bee Nguyen , Compassion in Oakland co-founder Katrina Ramos , and CNN anchor Amara Walker on how we can demand action and create change against anti-Asian racism.

Join us for a live discussion with Stop AAPI Hate co-founder , Georgia State Rep. , Compassion in Oakland co-founder , and CNN on how we can demand action and create change against anti-Asian racism. Friday, May 7 : Watch Academy Award-nominated Minari at our outdoor film screening!

: Watch Academy Award-nominated Minari at our outdoor film screening! Each Saturday , we’re offering docent-led art tours of our Shahidul Alam: Truth to Power exhibition.

, we’re offering docent-led art tours of our Shahidul Alam: Truth to Power exhibition. Each Sunday , refresh and reset with staff recommendations for music, books, podcasts, and what to watch.

, refresh and reset with staff recommendations for music, books, podcasts, and what to watch. On Mondays , take an art break! Connect with the art and architecture at Asia Society Texas Center, plus artist talks.

, take an art break! Connect with the art and architecture at Asia Society Texas Center, plus artist talks. Wednesdays offer At-Home Adventures through Asia — lesson plans highlighting a different country through five simple, at-home activities.

offer At-Home Adventures through Asia — lesson plans highlighting a different country through five simple, at-home activities. On Fridays, explore restaurant options available in Houston or food content online!

For a complete calendar of events, please visit Asia Society Texas Center’s website here.