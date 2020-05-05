Dallas’ Crow Museum of Asian Art Presents “31 Days of Asia”

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, and the Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas, in the Arts District of Dallas, has announced 31 Days of Asia to spotlight Asian art, cultural programming, and Asian-focused experiences via their website and social media.

Following the title of the programming, the Crow Museum will showcase 31 works of art and objects from the museum’s permanent collection on its Instagram page. For the museum’s website, 31 Asian and Asian-American artists will be featured. On the Crow’s Facebook page, the museum plans art-making activities as well as stress-reducing mindfulness programs led by Crow Museum Senior Director Amy Hofland. The Crow’s website will also feature 31 select Asian restaurants that offer delivery and take-out services.

The museum’s other programs and activities for the month will be live-streamed on Facebook. The lineup includes Crow Unscripted led by director Hofland, book and movie clubs built around prominent Asian and Asian-American authors and filmmakers, as well as cooking classes inspired by Asian cuisine.

For more on the programs and activities planned for 31 Days of Asia, please visit the Museum’s website here.

Founded in 1998, the Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas inspires and promotes learning and dialogue about the arts and cultures of Asia through its exhibitions, the research and preservation of its collections, artistic and educational programming, and visitor experience and engagement. The museum accomplishes this in accordance with the highest professional standards and through collaboration with diverse audiences and community partners within North Texas and throughout the world. Free and open to the public, this museum celebrates the arts and cultures of Asia – from ancient eras to contemporary times – through a variety of permanent and traveling exhibitions that showcase the arts of a multitude of countries. With an array of beautiful spaces and galleries, the museum offers a serene setting for quiet reflection in the heart of the Dallas Arts District.