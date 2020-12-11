FOCO at Clamp Light Studios Selects Kerrington Cai as Artist-in-Residence

Focused On Creative Opportunity (FOCO), a residency that operates out of the San Antonio art space Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery, has announced the second cycle of its artist-in-residence program. Kerrington Cai, a (mostly) self-taught, San Antonio-based artist from Beijing, has been awarded the residency.

Created by San Antonio artist Jose Villalobos, the residency offers three-month studio access for selected artists to create new work. The four-times-a-year annual residency cycle culminates with a group exhibition at Clamp Light, and is open to artists living within a 25-mile radius of San Antonio.

In an email statement to Glasstire regarding Cai’s selection, Villalobos writes: “It’s never an easy task when it comes to selecting just one artist amongst other talented artists for the opportunity to be part of the residency program. I made it a priority to speak with all applicants; whether the studio visit was in person or virtual, I believe it is important to understand and get to know artists on a much deeper level. When I spoke with Kerrington, the importance and the passion of their work came through their personality. Simply talking about their the ideas of the work they wanted to produce during their time in the space and its importance spoke to their fearlessness of growing and going beyond their current discipline, which was definitely one of the leading factors of why Kerrington was selected.”

Cai’s three-month residency began on December 1 and will continue through February 2021. The artist’s photographs explore the duality of queerness and otherness, manifested through narrative images.

“I’m thankful to have found Jose Villalobos, the FOCO program, and Clamplight,” Cai wrote to Glasstire. “I was immediately drawn to apply for this residency program when I saw that it encouraged artists to experiment and prioritized BIPOC and Queer people. It means a lot to be to be able to work in my first dedicated studio space in the city I was raised in.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Kerrington to the Clamp Light family,” states Randy Guthmiller, a Clamp Light artist. “They’re in a place in their artistic career where having a dedicated space to experiment and grow can open new avenues of expression and connection. I am eager to see how Keeington uses their studio space at Clamp Light during their residency.”

Additionally, San Antonio-area artists interested in applying to FOCO’s cycle 3 (March- May 2021) may do so by emailing the residency at [email protected]. Applications should include a CV as well as a website/work samples link, along with artist statement and statement of intent. The application deadline is April 20, 2021.

Established in 2009, Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery has been committed to supporting local contemporary artists in South Texas. Clamp Light functions as both a studio space for resident artists and a gallery space for monthly exhibitions. Artists work in a variety of media including installation, sculpture, painting, photography, performance and new media. Clamp Light is located at 1704 Blanco Road. Hours are by appointment only.