Tonight! Jose Villalobos and Ronald L. Jones at Space HL, Houston

by Christopher Blay August 2, 2019
Two exhibitions open at Space HL in Houston tonight, Friday, August 2, featuring the works of Houston’s Ronald Llewellyn Jones and San Antonio’s Jose Villalobos.

Jones will create one of his temporary yarn installations that we wrote about here a couple of weeks ago. On The Topic Of Race will occupy HL’s lawn at 1303 Cullen Boulevard, and as the title suggests, Jones’ work will explore topics around race. Jones’ yarn installations use colored threads and are strung together to cover everything from outdoor features to the interiors of buildings. They also evoke a traditional use of the material by artists such as Gabriel Dawe and Annette Lawrence. In HL’s press release, referencing race and issues of colorism within communities of color, the gallery describes Jones’ work as: “Highlighting the origins of humankind and the current state of our existence and the contrasts of dark and light.”
Jose Villalobos- Cicatrices art show in San Antonio Texas

Jose Villalobos

Villalobos’ solo exhibition, Gay as an Accessory, is an exhibition of old and new works that confront the idea of choosing one’s sexuality. (See a recent review his work here.) His found-objects works are described as accessories and used as symbols of power in opposition to modes of toxic masculinity within Norteño culture. Villalobos grew up on the US-Mexico border in El Paso, and was raised in a traditionally conservative family. His oeuvre reconciles the identity challenges in his life, as he found himself caught between traditional Mexican customs and American mores, as well as growing up with religious ideals that oppose being gay.

Tonight’s opening will also feature a performance by Villalobos beginning at 8pm. (The reception runs from 6 – 10 pm.)

In addition to HL’s exhibitions, Jones has also organized a bicycle tour of his public sculptures for tomorrow, Saturday, August 3, and the route and schedule are below:

Ronald Llewellyn Jones photographed at his yarn installation in Houston.

Ronald Llewellyn Jones

FOR PUBLIC CONSUMPTION: Location 1 | 2:30pm – 4:30pm
For Public Consumption, the first installation on the bike ride, is located at the corner of Jefferson and Caroline Streets in Downtown Houston.
Artist Ronald Llewellyn jones bike riding public art tour route
ITS A SECRET!: Location 1.5 | 5:15pm – 5:35pm
Its A Secret is a secret installation. It’s in a highly visible area and is constantly being taken down. So it will remain secret until visitors arrive at the location.
ON THE TOPIC OF RACE: Location 2 | 5:40pm – 8pm
On The Topic of Race, the second installation on the bike ride, is located at 1303 Cullen Blvd., across from Kroger. This installation is the newest of the three on the bike route.
NO RAY, THIS IS NOT A PRACTICAL JOKE: Location 3 | 8:20pm – 10pm
No Ray, This Is Not A Practical Joke, the final stop of the bike ride, is located at Bohemeo’s.

For more information email paul@spacehl.org or visit Space HL.
