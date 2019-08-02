Tonight! Jose Villalobos and Ronald L. Jones at Space HL, Houston

Villalobos’ solo exhibition, Gay as an Accessory, is an exhibition of old and new works that confront the idea of choosing one’s sexuality. (See a recent review his work here.) His found-objects works are described as accessories and used as symbols of power in opposition to modes of toxic masculinity within Norteño culture. Villalobos grew up on the US-Mexico border in El Paso, and was raised in a traditionally conservative family. His oeuvre reconciles the identity challenges in his life, as he found himself caught between traditional Mexican customs and American mores, as well as growing up with religious ideals that oppose being gay.

Tonight’s opening will also feature a performance by Villalobos beginning at 8pm. (The reception runs from 6 – 10 pm.)

In addition to HL’s exhibitions, Jones has also organized a bicycle tour of his public sculptures for tomorrow, Saturday, August 3, and the route and schedule are below:

FOR PUBLIC CONSUMPTION: Location 1 | 2:30pm – 4:30pm

For Public Consumption, the first installation on the bike ride, is located at the corner of Jefferson and Caroline Streets in Downtown Houston.



ITS A SECRET!: Location 1.5 | 5:15pm – 5:35pm

Its A Secret is a secret installation. It’s in a highly visible area and is constantly being taken down. So it will remain secret until visitors arrive at the location.

ON THE TOPIC OF RACE: Location 2 | 5:40pm – 8pm

On The Topic of Race, the second installation on the bike ride, is located at 1303 Cullen Blvd., across from Kroger. This installation is the newest of the three on the bike route.

NO RAY, THIS IS NOT A PRACTICAL JOKE: Location 3 | 8:20pm – 10pm

No Ray, This Is Not A Practical Joke, the final stop of the bike ride, is located at Bohemeo’s.