Still Time to Apply For a 2021 Chinati Residency; New Deadline is May 1

by Christopher Blay April 22, 2020
Sahra Motalebi, Directory of Portrayals, 2019. Performance view, Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, NY. Image courtesy Whitney Museum of American Art, New York-copyright-Paula Court.

The Chinati Foundation’s Artist-in-Residence program has extended its application for a 2021 residency to May 1. Established in 1989, the program has hosted nearly 200 artists from the US and beyond, and was established as a part of Donald Judd’s vision.

As one of the top residencies in Texas, the Chinati hosts painters, sculptors, filmmakers, choreographers, playwrights, theater directors, and artists at different stages in their careers and working across mediums. With residencies of two to three months in duration, five to six artists per year are given a studio space in downtown Marfa, a furnished apartment at Chinati, plus a stipend and access to the Foundation’s resources, which include the Chinati’s collection, library, and archives. The application that is open now is for a residency in 2021.

Current artist in residence, New York-based interdisciplinary artist Sahra Motalebi, describes her work as “experimental narrative forms at the intersections of visual art, architecture, text, and performance.” Her present work, Resonators, involves  imaginary instruments for a sculptural installation.

In 2019, choreographer Kim Brandt held an open studio at the Locker Plant.

While at the residency, artists may use any of the facilities provided, such as the Locker Plant, the Ice Plant, the Arena, the John Chamberlain Building, or the Chinati’s grounds to engage with the public through exhibitions, open studios, or performances.

Some of the highlights from the past decade of the residency include Daniel Rios Rodriguez’ paintings and sculptures at the Ice Plant in 2018, and Sylvie Auvray’s sculptures from her 2016 residency, among others.

Daniel Rios Rodriguez exhibited paintings and sculptures in the eastern portion of the Ice Plant at the end of his residency in 2018

To apply to the residency, please go here.
