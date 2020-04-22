Still Time to Apply For a 2021 Chinati Residency; New Deadline is May 1

The Chinati Foundation’s Artist-in-Residence program has extended its application for a 2021 residency to May 1. Established in 1989, the program has hosted nearly 200 artists from the US and beyond, and was established as a part of Donald Judd’s vision.

As one of the top residencies in Texas, the Chinati hosts painters, sculptors, filmmakers, choreographers, playwrights, theater directors, and artists at different stages in their careers and working across mediums. With residencies of two to three months in duration, five to six artists per year are given a studio space in downtown Marfa, a furnished apartment at Chinati, plus a stipend and access to the Foundation’s resources, which include the Chinati’s collection, library, and archives. The application that is open now is for a residency in 2021.

Current artist in residence, New York-based interdisciplinary artist Sahra Motalebi, describes her work as “experimental narrative forms at the intersections of visual art, architecture, text, and performance.” Her present work, Resonators, involves imaginary instruments for a sculptural installation.

While at the residency, artists may use any of the facilities provided, such as the Locker Plant, the Ice Plant, the Arena, the John Chamberlain Building, or the Chinati’s grounds to engage with the public through exhibitions, open studios, or performances.

Some of the highlights from the past decade of the residency include Daniel Rios Rodriguez’ paintings and sculptures at the Ice Plant in 2018, and Sylvie Auvray’s sculptures from her 2016 residency, among others.