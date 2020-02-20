Lubbock’s Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts Announces Mural Open Call

The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) in Lubbock is seeking an artist or artist team to create a mural design for the Christine DeVitt Ice House building (pictured above). The building is on LHUCA’s campus in the arts district of Lubbock. While there is no given theme, designs that “play with the industrial facade of the building will be given priority.” The design application deadline is March 16th, 2020, and should be emailed to LHUCA here. The winner will receive a $10,000 budget/stipend, as well as two weeks of housing on the LHUCA campus during the mural installation.

LHUCA, in collaboration with the Charles Adams Studio Project (CASP), also organizes the First Friday Art Trail (FFAT), a popular monthly community-wide event that brings thousands of people each month to the LHUCA campus, and partners with numerous departments at Texas Tech University, local nonprofits, and local K-12 programs.

For more on LHUCA, please visit the organization’s website here.

This project is made possible through a Cultural District Project Grant from the Texas Commission for the Arts and matching funds from individual and cooperate donors. Selected semi-finalists will be asked be submit proposed mural renderings by April 10, 2020. Selected artist will install the mural at their convenience between May 1–August 1, 2020.