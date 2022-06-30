Top Five: June 30, 2022

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Student/Teacher: Works by Charles Criner & Dr. John Biggers

Tyler Museum of Art

May 15 – August 14, 2022

From Tyler Museum of Art:

“Organized by the Tyler Museum of Art, this exhibition features works on paper by notable Texas artists Charles Criner (b.1945) and Dr. John Biggers (1924-2001). The exhibition highlights their individual artistic styles while examining Biggers’ influence on Criner’s work.”

2. Barbara Glazer Rosenblatt: Phantoms

Conduit Gallery (Dallas)

May 21 – July 2, 2022

From Conduit Gallery:

“For Phantoms, Barbara Glazer Rosenblatt created a variety of soft sculptures that are at once whimsical and menacing. Trapped mice, sardines bursting from their cans, and flying skeletons are all rendered in fabric, some with elaborate stitching, beading or painted detail. Anthropomorphized butterflies with their chrysalises, moths, and hybrids of real and imagined sea creatures and forest animals invoke ancient myths, contemporary metaphors and, even a bit of wordplay.

Metamorphosis—the transition from one state to another, be it animal to human or innocent to threatening—is an overriding theme. These small- scale, yet intricate, objects convey the intensity of their required labor, a comment on the meditative power of art making. In addition to her soft sculptures, the artist works in a variety of mediums including pen and ink, watercolor, gouache, colored pencil, and paper mâché.”

3. Elsa Gramcko: The Invisible Plot of Things | Sebastián Gordín: On a Day Like Today…

Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino (Houston)

May 13 – July 2, 2022 | April 28 – July 2, 2022

From Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino:

“A groundbreaking Latin American post-war artist, Elsa Gramcko [1925-1994, Venezuela] never identified with a formal artistic movement but freely explored geometric abstraction, surrealism, and informalism through her painting, assemblage, and sculpture. This exhibition, curated by Brooklyn-based independent curator and writer Gabriela Rangel, will offer a comprehensive survey of Gramcko’s artistic practice from the mid-1950s through the mid-1970s.

Sebastián Gordín: On a Day Like Today… will feature new abstract works by Gordín [b. 1969, Buenos Aires, Argentina] made of dyed veneer, plywood, and copper and is accompanied by a curatorial text written by Adriana Lauria, professor and researcher of 20th and 21st century Argentine Art History at the University of Buenos Aires. As Lauria explains, ‘A spin-off from a huge series of marquetry works that Sebastián began creating in 2006, in which he recreates the covers of popular illustrated publications, also known as pulp magazines, specialized in fantasy (a genre that combines science fiction, horror and suspense), his current work benefits from his experience with the qualities and ways of working with wood veneers, such as enriching their chromatic variety with the use of dyes.’”

4. Adreon Henry: Auspicious Premonition

Camiba Gallery (Austin)

May 26 – July 16, 2022

From Camiba Gallery:

“Adreon Henry’s latest body of work investigates the relationship between the power of the mind, prosperity, talismans, superstitions, and luck. Can meditation and the visualization of success get you what you desire? While the idea may sound far-fetched, some swear it works, making great claims and livings from such schools of thought.

Do good luck charms hold any signiﬁcance to outcomes? Or does the simple belief and projection of this idea sufﬁce? Is there a difference? If so, does it matter? Are there signs all around giving clues and directions for our individual paths? Does astrology and numerology add up? Do lucky numbers and birthdates mean much in the grand scheme of things?

Does fate or karma, or the simple belief in one or the other guide us through our earthly endeavors? In regards to these questions, no one knows for sure. To entertain them and believe — ultimately what can it hurt?”

5. Dexter Woods: The Ebullient Raven: Facet

Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (Lubbock)

July 1 – August 28, 2022

From LHUCA:

“Dexter Woods is the Clay Studio Manager at LHUCA. His current work is entitled The Ebullient Raven: Facet. The artist states, ‘My current body of work is multifaceted. The act of cutting away to distill meaning and purpose while also encapsulating different sections of thought encased in stone. Exploring nature has afforded the work to have stiff geometric structure accompanied by organic movement particularly inspired by the desert landscape. Some pieces translate the written word into expressive form using diary entries and depicting them into line and color. Throughout the pots and sculpture, the work is reflecting different narratives and moments of curiosity.’”