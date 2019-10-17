Top Five: October 17, 2019 with Vincent Valdez

In this special two-city presentation, three Glasstire hosts and special guest Vincent Valdez give you plenty of art-centric reasons to leave your house this week.

1. OFF ROAD: Vincent Valdez & John Keene
MATCH – Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston
Friday, October 18
7 pm

Glasstire is pleased to announce Houston-based artist Vincent Valdez and writer and MacArthur Fellow John Keene as the 2019 speakers for OFF ROAD: Conversations with Artists Offline. Valdez and Keene both, in their individual practices, seek to shed light on the often overlooked and erased stories of American history. Buy tickets here.

 

Robyn-Oneil-we-the-masses

2. Robyn O’Neil: We, The Masses
Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
October 18 – February 9
Opening: October 18, 10 – 5pm

20-year survey of work by Robyn O’Neil.

 

Nic-Nicosia-At-Erin-Cluley-Gallery

3. NIC NICOSIA: TWO THOUSAND SEVENTEEN, EIGHTEEN, NINETEEN
Erin Cluley Gallery, Dallas
October 12 – November 16
Opening Reception: October 12, 6 -8pm

Nic Nicosia’s work is inspired by daily and momentary thoughts, emotions, and situations which generate drawings, which then produce sculpture which beget photoworks. The exhibition will contain approximately 70 new works by the artist that have been produced over the last three years.

 

Joey-Fauerso-Teardowns

4. Joey Fauerso: Teardowns
Blue Star Contemporary, San Antonio
October 4 – January 5

In Teardowns, San Antonio-based artist Joey Fauerso presents new work continuing her investigation of themes of culture, gender, family, and humor as a method of response to our socio-political climate and the destructive and reconstructive natures of humanity.

 

Maria-Antelman-Mechanisms-of-Affection

5. Maria Antelman: Mechanisms of Affection
UT Visual Arts Center (VAC), Austin
September 20 – December 6
Curator Tour: October 23, 12 – 1pm

Merging the digital and analog through photomontage, sound installation, sculpture, and animation, New York-based artist Maria Antelman probes the intersections between the body, photography, computers, and cyberspace.

