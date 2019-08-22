Top Five: August 22, 2019

by Glasstire August 22, 2019
Christina Rees and Christopher Blay on a rare show by a Houston artist, the consistent strength of Artpace’s residency shows, and a performance that’s NOT taking place at a shopping mall in Dallas.

“NorthPark — there’s a lot of art there. But her type of performance art… I don’t know how that would have worked.”

 

Artpace-top-five-august-22-2019

Artpace

1.Francis Alemendárez/Juana Córdova/Narcissister
Artpace, San Antonio
July 18 – September 8, 2019

Resident Francis Almendárez presents recalibrate, a set of performances incorporating sound and writing, A solo exhibition featuring work by Narcissister, and Chronicles of Uprooting, A solo exhibition featuring work by Juana Córdova.

 

paul-horn-greatest-hits

Paul Horn at Bill’s Junk.

2. Paul Horn: Greatest Hits
Bill’s Junk, Houston
August 16 – August 31, 2019

A solo exhibition by Paul Horn.

 

jennifer-steinkamp-womb

Jennifer Steinkamp: Womb.

3. Jennifer Steinkamp: Womb.
A solo exhibition by Jennifer Steinkamp.
Talley Dunn Gallery, Dallas
August 24 – October 12, 2019
Opening reception Saturday, August 24, 6 – 8 pm
Artist remarks at 6:30 pm

“Womb features five of Steinkamp’s monumental, acclaimed video installations.”

For a recent Glasstire interview with Stienkamp, go here.

 

Glory-West-Megan-Solis

Megan Solis, Glory West: Dark Odyssey at Converse Lake.

4. Megan Solis: Dark Odyssey at Converse Lake.
An evening of performance by Glory West.
Converse Lake at North Park in Converse, Texas.

“From an anonymous seller on Fiverr.com, I have commissioned a Paranormal Teen Romance novel entitled, Dangerous Magics, the foundation for my current body of work.”

 

Fred-baldwin-dear-mr-picasso

5. Fred Baldwin Reading and Book Signing: Dear Mr. Picasso: An Illustrated Love Affair With Freedom.
“Baldwin will share images and recount some of the extraordinary experiences of his illustrious career. Copies of the book will be available for purchase, and a book signing will immediately follow the lecture.”
Menil Collection, Houston
August 28, 2019

 

 

