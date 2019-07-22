$50K: This Year’s Rabkin Art Writing Prize Winners Announced

The Rabkin Foundation has announced the winners for its third cycle year of the Rabkin Prize, a national grant program for visual art journalists. The Prize is $50,000 in unrestricted funds for each of the eight winners.

The 2019 Rabkin Prize winners are:

Mariela Fullana Acosta (San Juan, PR); Taylor Renee Aldrich (Detroit, MI); Sarah Hotchkiss (San Francisco, CA); Cara Ober (Baltimore, MD); Kristina Kay Robinson (New Orleans, LA); Andrew Russeth (New York, NY); Jennifer Shapland (Santa Fe, NM); and Catherine Wagley (Los Angeles, CA).

Of interest to Glasstire: This year’s jurors (unannounced until the Prize is announced) included Rainey Knudson, Founder (and recently retired Publisher) of Glasstire. The other jurors were Dennis Scholl, President and CEO Art Center/South Florida and former Vice-President and CEO of the Knight Foundation for Journalism; and David Frankel, former Editorial Director, Publications, The Museum of Modern Art, New York, and contributing editor to Artforum.

Via the Rabkin: “This year’s winning journalists publish regularly in Art News; Art in America; Artforum; Hyperallergic; New York Magazine; Flash Art; ARTS.BLACK; El Nuevo Dia; Primera Hora; The Magazine; KQED; Southern Exposure; Aperture; The New Yorker; CARLA; LA Times; Apollo; NY Times Magazine; LA Weekly; The Times Picayune; The Nation; Bmore Art; Elle; The New York Observer; Bijutsu Techno; 16 Miles of String; The Baltimore Sun; BurnAway; Momus; Detroit Metro Times; Tin House; Outside; Squarecylinder and other venues.”

Also of interest to Glasstire: Glasstire‘s Editor-in-Chief, Christina Rees, was a winner of the Rabkin Prize in its inaugural year. Other past winners of the Prize include Jason Farago of the New York Times, Carolina Miranda of the Los Angeles Times, Coco Fusco, artist, teacher and critic, and Boston’s Sebastian Smee. In 2018 the Rabkin Foundation also awarded the New York Times‘ Roberta Smith with a lifetime achievement award.

The Dorothea & Leo Rabkin Foundation is based in Portland, Maine. It celebrates arts writing and scholarship. About the Rabkin Prize, via the Rabkin Foundation:

“The grant program is by nomination only. A distinguished group of sixteen nominators, working in the visual arts in all parts of the country, provided the list of potential winners. The nominators were asked to identify, ‘The essential visual art journalist working in your part of the country.’ Candidates for the award submitted two recent articles and a brief curriculum vita. Our jury considered each one and deliberated together in Portland in mid-July to come up with the final list. Writers can be re-nominated and are eligible until they win a Rabkin Prize in Visual Arts Journalism. This is an annual program and central initiative of the foundation.”

For more on this, please go here.