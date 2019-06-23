Zócalo Apartments Hires New Director to Run Artist-in-Residency Program in Houston

The Zócalo Apartments Artist-in-Residency program (ZAIR) in Houston announced earlier this month that Ileana Yordan will become the first director of the nascent program. She begins her post this summer.

Formerly the Manager at Houston’s Catherine Couturier Gallery, Yordan joins Zócalo Apartments as it is nearing completion of its $10 million renovation in the Spring Branch area. Yordan comes to the position having previously curated many exhibitions and managed educational programs and an artist residency program that focused on introducing contemporary West African Art to Texas. Yordan states:

“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to lead this first in Houston program. Zócalo Apartments is designed to be a creative community making it the perfect place for an artist-in-residence program. I look forward to engaging with the Houston art community as we launch this groundbreaking effort.”

Zócalo Apartments will be the first multi-family residential property in Houston to create an artist-in-residence program. The program will provide no-cost housing and exhibition space for emerging and established visual artists in the Texas area. A one-year and two six-month residencies will be offered each year.

Zócalo Apartments is located at 8787 Hammerly Blvd, Houston, 77080.