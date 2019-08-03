Zócalo Announces Panel of Judges for New Artist-In-Residence Program

Zócalo Apartments in Houston announced its artist-in-residence program last June, and has now selected a panel of jurors for its inaugural cycle. (The Spring Branch-area residency, which we wrote about here, is run by Ileana Yordan.)

The Zócalo jurors for this round are:

Jennie Ash — Executive Director at Art League Houston

Lindsay Davis — Art Consultant Davis Cohen Art / Texas Representative at Bonham’s

Gonzo247 — Graffiti Artist/ Founder of Aerosol Warfare Studios, Founder and producer of HUE Mural Festival, and Founder of The Graffiti and Street Art Museum of Texas.

Robert L Hodge — Multidisciplinary Artist / Curator

Dennis Nance — Curator at the Galveston Arts Center

Zócalo Apartments is the first multi-family residential property in Houston to create an artist-in-residence program in its community, and will provide no-cost housing and exhibition space for three selected artists for durations of six months or one year.

Application for the program opens August 15 and runs through September 15, with judging through the end of September and a public voting period from October 2-14. Winners for the January 2020 residency will be announced on October 16, 2019.

