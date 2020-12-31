Top Five: December 31, 2020. Our Top Stories of 2020

by Glasstire December 31, 2020
Note: This installment of the Top Five is derived from yesterday’s feature article Glasstire’s Top Ten Stories of 2020. To see the entire list, please go here.

Christopher Blay and Christina Rees highlight a few of Glasstire’s top stories of 2020.

“Everyone did innovative, interesting, and ingenious things to get art in front of people, in person and online.”

To watch last week’s Top Five in which Brandon Zech and Christina Rees share tips for the shows to catch if you’re a film buff, a music lover, a True Texan, or an art lover (and if you have kids, some tantalizing sculptures), please go here.

To see Glasstire’s Best of 2020, please go here.

 

January 6: Ronald Llewellyn Jones Announces Exit From Houston’s Zócalo Residency

Jones, a well-known and liked Houston artist, accepted a residency spot with a new local program hosted in an apartment complex. The organizers ran background checks on the artist residents after they were already selected to be residents. This raised all kinds of questions around when a debt is truly paid.

The Menil Collection, Houston

The Menil Collection, Houston.

March 11: Coronavirus Closings and Cancellations In Texas Art

The beginning of the year 2020 as we now know it and will remember it. The world was shutting down.

 

Dallas eyeball public art

Graffiti on the Dallas public art eyeball following protests. Photo Credit. Emerging Collective.

June 2: Art And The Public Sphere: An Interview With lauren woods

In the first days of the Black Lives Matter marches and the upending of many of art’s sacred cows, including the vandalization of some public artworks, Christopher Blay talked with artist and educator lauren woods about intervention, inventiveness, and introspection.

 

Artist Jeremy Joel-Photo Credit-Brian Hutson

Artist Jeremy Joel-Photo Credit, Brian Hutson.

June 4: Jeremy Joel [1982 – 2020]

A Fort Worth artist who defied convention died at 37.

 

Emily Peacock

July 6: That Wasn’t the Whole Story

In mid-summer, Houston artist Emily Peacock wrote a follow-up to her initial (also heavily trafficked) essay on making art during the pandemic. She had decided to make a few searingly honest adjustments to the picture she’d painted in April.

 

Area 3, AURORA Dallas, for Covid times. Photo by Colette Copeland.

September 15: AURORA Dallas Announces ‘Area 3’ Drive-In Art Experience

The popularity of this straightforward news post, about how one Dallas art organization (and biennial Dallas event) reinvented itself for Covid times, spoke to how hungry art-lovers were, and still are, for in-person art experiences they can negotiate safely. We also ran a review of it, with lots of photos, by artist Colette Copeland.

