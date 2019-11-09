Zócalo Artist Residency Announces 2020 Winners

Houston’s Zócalo Apartments announced the three winners of its inaugural residency program for 2020: Input Output, Ronald Jones, and Theresa Escobedo.

The artists will be awarded housing in an apartment in the complex and a monthly materials stipend.

Zócalo will host an Artist-in-Residence Launch Party on November 16th from 6-8 pm, and will showcase the work of the program’s seven finalists and semi-finalists, including: Olaniyi Akindiya (Akirash), Colby Deal, Theresa Escobedo, Ronald Jones, Ahmed Tijay Mohammed, Input Output, and Charles Washington.

The event will take place at the Zócalo Clubhouse, located at 8787 Hammerly Blvd. Houston, 77080. The event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is required. Please RSVP here.

The 2020 Zócalo Artist Residency Winners:

Input Output (One-Year Residency Winner): Input Output is comprised of Billy Baccam and Alex Ramos, who address the application of art and technology.

Ronald Llewellyn Jones (Six-Month Round #1 Residency Winner): Ronald Jones is a Houston-based multidisciplinary artist. Earlier this year, Jones created a popular temporary installation near the Toyota Center made of multi-colord yarn.

Theresa Escobedo (Six-Month Round #2 Residency Winner): Theresa Escobedo is a Houston-based multi-disciplinary artist and is currently the Director of Main Street Projects (now on hiatus), the Resident Curator at MECA, Project Manager for Arts District Houston, and co-founder and curator for MantecaHTX.