Art for Art: Big Medium’s Fourth Annual Art Swap in Austin

For the fourth time in as many years, Big Medium, the Austin-based contemporary arts organization behind the Texas Biennial and the East and West Austin Studio Tours is encouraging artists to participate in its Art Swap + Community Breakfast event. As with previous iterations, Art Swap is presented in collaboration with the Elisabet Ney Museum in Austin’s Hyde Park Historic Neighborhood.

Via Big Medium: “You are invited to bring artwork to trade with other artists, collectors, and appreciators. The event will be held at the Elisabet Ney Museum on Saturday, June 22, from 10am-1pm. Come early for complimentary breakfast and stick around for the exchange of art and ideas — as well as regular tours of the museum.”

In order to participate in Art Swap, Big Medium encourages you to follow its guidelines below:

How to Art Swap:

1. Bring your own artwork or pieces that are part of your collection.

2. Propose a swap! Offer an item for trade and start negotiating. Remember, nothing can be swapped for cash.

3. Keep an open mind. Artwork, tools, mediums, as well as services, can be used for trade

4. Take home new treasures for your collection!

Info: Art Swap + Community Breakfast, Saturday, June 22, 10 am – 1 pm at the Elisabet Ney Museum, Austin