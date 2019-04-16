New M-AAA Grant Program: $20K Grants for Artist Projects

The Mid-America Arts Alliance (M-AAA), which works to provide more art for more people across the states of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas, announced Interchange , a new program created to support artist-led projects focused on social impact. The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation granted $500,000 to the M-AAA to fund the pilot program.

Per the M-AAA: “Interchange will provide grant funding, training, and peer connection to sixteen artists residing in M-AAA’s six-state region. The twenty-four-month pilot will support artists working in communities of varying sizes with project grants of $20,000; professional development retreats with all Interchange grantees; and ongoing mentoring through the life of the funded projects.”

Todd Stein, president and CEO of Mid-America Arts Alliance, states: “Artists, with their amazing potential to be change agents and connectors, can be creative first responders to social problems and civic challenges and we are proud to support their work.”

Artists who apply can/should:

Be an artist with an active socially-engaged creative practice.

Be a resident in the Mid-America Arts Alliance region (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas).

Be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or have non-resident status.

Be at least 18 years old at the time of application.

Be a part of an artist collaborative as long as you are the principal artist who applies for and receives the grant funds.

Confirm they are able to attend two grantee retreats in Kansas City, MO on August 9-11, 2019 and August 7-9, 2020.