Applications Are Open for the 2023 Artist INC Professional Development Seminar in Houston

The Mid-America Arts Alliance in partnership with Fresh Arts, a Houston-based nonprofit that supports artists through professional development opportunities, has announced an open call for its 2023 Artist INC cohort.

Artist INC Houston is an eight-week program in which participants learn about arts-related business skills to help further their creative practices. Sessions include opportunities for mentorship, small group activities, group discussions, lectures, and networking. The artists facilitating the 2023 sessions include Outspoken Bean, Eepi Chaad, Tami Merrick Moschioni, Dominique Royem, Chris Thomas, and Lori Yuill.

This program is open to creatives working in any discipline, including, but not limited to per Fresh Arts, creative workers, visual artists, performers, writers, music creators, culture bearers, makers, artisans, storytellers, social conveners, idea purveyors, imaginaries, visionaries, teaching artists, and organizers. Approximately 25 creatives will be selected to participate in the program.

The sessions will take place on consecutive Wednesday evenings from March 22 through May 17, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, at 2808 Caroline Street, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77004. Applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements, as outlined in the Artist INC application:

– Be an individual with a creative practice of any discipline, at any stage of your career.

– Should reside within a 60 minute commute of Fresh Arts.

– Commit to attending the eight Artist INC LIVE session dates in person (barring illness or emergency).

– Must be 18 years of age or older at the time of the application.

– Not be a student enrolled in an undergraduate program.

The application deadline is January 17, 2023, at 5:00 pm CST. Applicants will be notified by mid-February, 2023. Click here to learn more and apply.