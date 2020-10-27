M-AAA Artistic Innovations Grant Program Applications Now Open

The Mid-America Arts Alliance’s (M-AAA) Artistic Innovations Grant Program has opened a call for letters of intent for the program’s Fiscal Year 2022 cycle. The grant program, geared towards artists and nonprofits in the Alliance’s six-state region of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas, seeks new artistic works for the region’s audiences. The up-to $15,000 grants will go to individual artists and nonprofit organizations in support of expenses incurred in the art-making process, as well as premieres of the events.

“A great Artistic Innovations project is one that has in-person experiences of art, art making, or artists at the heart of the initiative and introduces a new or original idea or product to the applicant’s audience,” the announcement states. “Engagement through feature presentation and outreach includes but is not limited to performance, publication, lecture/demonstration, exhibition, master class, and/or workshop.”

Last year, 13 artists and organizations in the mid-America region were awarded $165,400 total in increments of up to $15,000 for the creation and presentation of new artistic endeavors. Five of the recipients were Texas-based artists or groups, for projects taking place both in and outside of Texas.

Last year’s recipients were The Pilot Dance Project (Houston, TX); Matthew Gossage (Austin, TX); Justin Sherburn, on behalf of Montopolis (Austin, TX); Creative Waco (Waco, TX); and Steve Parker (Austin, TX).

Letters of intent for projects taking place between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 are due November 13. There will be Zoom office hours sessions with program director Christine Bial Wednesdays at noon through November 13. To sign up for an appointment, please go here. For appointments outside these times, please send email to [email protected]