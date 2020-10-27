M-AAA Artistic Innovations Grant Program Applications Now Open

by Christopher Blay October 27, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail
More at Glasstire.com

Mid-America Arts Alliance Grant Cycle for FY2020.

The Mid-America Arts Alliance’s (M-AAA) Artistic Innovations Grant Program has opened a call for letters of intent for the program’s Fiscal Year 2022 cycle. The grant program, geared towards artists and nonprofits in the Alliance’s six-state region of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas, seeks new artistic works for the region’s audiences. The up-to $15,000 grants will go to individual artists and nonprofit organizations in support of expenses incurred in the art-making process, as well as premieres of the events.

“A great Artistic Innovations project is one that has in-person experiences of art, art making, or artists at the heart of the initiative and introduces a new or original idea or product to the applicant’s audience,” the announcement states. “Engagement through feature presentation and outreach includes but is not limited to performance, publication, lecture/demonstration, exhibition, master class, and/or workshop.”

Mid-America Arts Alliance headquarters in Kansas City, MO

Last year, 13 artists and organizations in the mid-America region were awarded $165,400 total in increments of up to $15,000 for the creation and presentation of new artistic endeavors. Five of the recipients were Texas-based artists or groups, for projects taking place both in and outside of Texas.

Last year’s recipients were The Pilot Dance Project (Houston, TX); Matthew Gossage (Austin, TX); Justin Sherburn, on behalf of Montopolis (Austin, TX); Creative Waco (Waco, TX); and Steve Parker (Austin, TX).

Letters of intent for projects taking place between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 are due November 13. There will be Zoom office hours sessions with program director Christine Bial Wednesdays at noon through November 13. To sign up for an appointment, please go here. For appointments outside these times, please send email to [email protected]

0 comment

You may also like

Mid-America Arts Alliance Urges Participation in COVID-19 Damage...

March 24, 2020

Mid-America Arts Alliance Announces Recipients of New Interchange...

July 17, 2019

Austin Rakes In Mid-America Arts Grant Money

July 10, 2013

Mid-America Arts Alliance Announces Recipients of Innovations Grants

July 3, 2019

Artist INC to Host 2020 Professional Development Seminar...

January 3, 2020

Mexic-Arte Museum, Project Row Houses Among 2020 Mid-America...

September 1, 2020

New M-AAA Grant Program: $20K Grants for Artist...

April 16, 2019

Mid-America Arts Alliance Partners to Form $10 Million...

June 17, 2020

Two Austin Artists Win Mid-America Arts Alliance Grants

July 3, 2018

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: