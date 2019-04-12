Printmakers Descend on Houston with the 8th Annual ‘It Came From The Bayou’

This weekend, on April 14, 2019, marks the 8th edition of Burning Bones Press’ now-annual It Came From The Bayou printmaking extravaganza at Saint Arnold Brewing Company in Houston. Featuring printmakers who come into town from far and wide, this is a much-anticipated event for print connoisseurs, collectors, and enthusiasts in the region.

While this year’s showcase doesn’t have the steamroll print event, as in some previous years, it still boasts a first-rate list of artists. Also returning this year is the event’s Zombie Zine Zone, which includes artists whose work can be classified more as printed matter and zines than prints.

The event also offers visitors an opportunity to see Saint Arnold’s new beer hall, which features a selection of art cars and murals by local artists.

It Came From The Bayou runs from 11 AM to 4 PM on April 14. Participating artists include:

Carlos Pozo

Tess Doyle

Jessica Guerra

Beat Syndicate

Bird Trash

Martin Mazorra

Inky Lips Press

Holy Press

The Center for Imaginative Cartography & Research

Mystic Multiples

Josh Higgins

Annalise Gratovich

Cristina Espinoza

Carlos Hernandez

Burning Bones Press

John Hancock

Evil Prints

Adam Palmer

Brian Maclaskey

Crooked Paw Press

Iron Frog Press

Liz Hermanson

Neon Eye

Brian Kelly

Amber Kaiser

Napkin Art Studios

James Walker

Javier Flores

Eric Piper

Leroy Lottman

Ryan O’Malley

Full Court Press

Eric Pearce

Jonathan Rebolloso

Artists participating in the Zombie Zine Zone include:

Valerie Terry

Jade Young

Christopher Sperandio

Gabriel Dieter

Linda Mota

Nicky Davis

NANO Le Merde