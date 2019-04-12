Printmakers Descend on Houston with the 8th Annual ‘It Came From The Bayou’

This weekend, on April 14, 2019, marks the 8th edition of Burning Bones Press’ now-annual It Came From The Bayou printmaking extravaganza at Saint Arnold Brewing Company in Houston. Featuring printmakers who come into town from far and wide, this is a much-anticipated event for print connoisseurs, collectors, and enthusiasts in the region.
While this year’s showcase doesn’t have the steamroll print event, as in some previous years, it still boasts a first-rate list of artists. Also returning this year is the event’s Zombie Zine Zone, which includes artists whose work can be classified more as printed matter and zines than prints.
The event also offers visitors an opportunity to see Saint Arnold’s new beer hall, which features a selection of art cars and murals by local artists.
It Came From The Bayou runs from 11 AM to 4 PM on April 14. Participating artists include:
Carlos Pozo
Tess Doyle
Jessica Guerra
Beat Syndicate
Bird Trash
Martin Mazorra
Inky Lips Press
Holy Press
The Center for Imaginative Cartography & Research
Mystic Multiples
Josh Higgins
Annalise Gratovich
Cristina Espinoza
Carlos Hernandez
Burning Bones Press
John Hancock
Evil Prints
Adam Palmer
Brian Maclaskey
Crooked Paw Press
Iron Frog Press
Liz Hermanson
Neon Eye
Brian Kelly
Amber Kaiser
Napkin Art Studios
James Walker
Javier Flores
Eric Piper
Leroy Lottman
Ryan O’Malley
Full Court Press
Eric Pearce
Jonathan Rebolloso
Artists participating in the Zombie Zine Zone include:
Valerie Terry
Jade Young
Christopher Sperandio
Gabriel Dieter
Linda Mota
Nicky Davis
NANO Le Merde