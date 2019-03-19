McNay Art Museum Celebrates Dynamic Women with Distinguished Lecture Series

by Glasstire March 19, 2019
0
photo of the McNay Art Museum

On March 7, the eve of International Women’s Day, the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio launched a series of lectures by dynamic women. The first speaker, Judy Baca, founder of the LA mural program SPARC (Social and Public Art Resource Center), spoke about the work she’s done since the 1970s, her politics, and her involvement with the Chicano art movement. Her work is currently on view in the McNay exhibition Estampas Chicanas.

Two more lectures in the series are upcoming. On March 21 (6:30 PM in the McNay’s Chiego Lecture Hall) the acclaimed Tony-nominated scenic designer Anna Louizos will discuss her Broadway credits, including In The Heights, High Fidelity, School of Rock: The Musical, Avenue Q, and Steel Magnolias, among others.

April 4 brings Patrice Banks, owner of Girls Auto Clinic, and an engineer, mechanic, entrepreneur, and storyteller (6:30 PM in the McNay’s Chiego Lecture Hall). Her book Girls Auto Clinic: Glove Box Guide is a do-it-herself guide to auto maintenance and roadside emergencies. Afterwards, Banks will be on hand for a book-signing reception.

Space for the remaining two lectures is limited. Cost to attend: McNay members $15; nonmembers $25; educators, teens, and students $5. Register online at mcnayart.org or call 210.805.1768.

