Two New Shows Highlight Paper Works at San Antonio’s McNay

by Glasstire August 26, 2020
This month, the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio opens two new exhibits focusing on drawings and watercolors. Folk Pop, which opened on August 19, features acrylic drawings on paper by San Antonio-based artist Victoria Suescum. Her Tienditas drawings, created between 2012 and 2020, highlight the vernacular art of mom and pop shops in San Antonio, Mexico, and her native Panama. Suescum says of her show: “Truly, if we can increase appreciation, love, and understanding for vernacular art which is typically overlooked, we can work towards peace and conflict resolution in this great nation.”

Works by Victoria Suescum

Works by Victoria Suescum

Opening August 27, Hockney to Warhol: Contemporary Drawings from the Collection presents watercolors and drawings from the McNay’s permanent collection by artists Judith Cottrell, Leonardo Drew, David Hockney, Beth van Hoesen, Yvonne Jacquette, Donald Judd, Leigh Ann Lester, Ken Little, Ed Ruscha, Robert Tiemann, Vincent Valdez, Liz Ward, Andy Warhol, and more. The McNay has a significant collection of drawings and watercolors by American modernists, especially those artists who were represented by New York photographer and art promoter Alfred Stieglitz. Hockney to Warhol: Contemporary Drawings from the Collection is on view in the McNay’s Lawson Print Gallery through January 3, 2021.

David Hockney at the McNay

For more, please go here.

