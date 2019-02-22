Art League Houston Now Accepting Exhibition Proposals

Art League Houston (ALH), a non-profit exhibition space that regularly hosts shows, workshops, and art classes, has announced that it is now accepting exhibition proposals for its April 2020–April 2021 season. The call is open to artists and curators, and has no geographical bounds.

The organization has four spaces in which artists can show their work: a 1200-square-foot main gallery, a 600-square-foot front gallery, an outdoor sculpture garden, and a hallway gallery.

One of the benefits of exhibiting at Art League Houston is that the organization is W.A.G.E. Certified, meaning that it equitably compensates artists. ALH was an active proponent of bringing W.A.G.E.’s conversations about artist compensation to Texas, and was actually the first arts organization in the state to receive the group’s certification. Thus, exhibiting artists receive an honorarium, and the rate is based on which space in Art League they present work:

—Main Gallery: $1,800

—Front Gallery: $1,100

—Hallway Space: $400

—Sculpture Patio: $1,100

ALH’s current open call will close on November 30, 2019. All applications will be reviewed by ALH’s Artist Advisory Board. See below to learn more about how proposals will be judged (via ALH):

Review Criteria

Art League Houston will consider proposals by local, regional, national, and international (emerging and established) artists/curators in all media that include the following:

—Artworks and projects that has not been previously shown in Houston

—Clarity and articulation of a central idea

—Strong artistic quality

—Artworks and projects that address social, political and cultural issues relevant to the local community

—Relevancy to current dialogues in contemporary art

—Opportunities for compelling ancillary programming such as performances, film, lectures, panel discussions, round tables etc.

—Availability of curator and artist(s) to play an integral role in execution of exhibition and events

—Platform artists/curators who reflect the local community