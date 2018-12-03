Christian Dior: More Fashion Comes to Texas

There have been a lot of fashion-related shows in Texas within the past few years, including “Texas Design Now” at the Contemporary Arts Museum (CAMH), “The Glamour and Romance of Oscar de la Renta” at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH), and “Balenciaga in Black” at Fort Worth’s Kimbell Art Museum.

Glasstire has been quick to review and promote the fashion craze in “50 Years of Curated Fashion On View in the Perfect Dallas Venue,” “Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion,” and “Ballroom Marfa Fashion: First Prada, Now Vogue.” (There are many more examples of exhibitions and reviews of the Texas-Meets-Fashion history.)

Now, the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) announced that it will present Dior: From Paris to the World, an exhibition that debuted this month at the Denver Art Museum (DAM) and which surveys more than 70 years of the House of Dior’s legacy and global influence. On view in Dallas May 19 through September 1, the DMA is the only other US venue for this extensive retrospective of the celebrated Haute Couture house.

The exhibition will feature a selection of more than a hundred haute couture dresses, as well as accessories, photographs, original sketches, runway videos and other archival material, and trace the history of the iconic haute couture fashion house. Dior: From Paris to the World also will profile its founder, Christian Dior, and subsequent artistic directors who have carried Dior’s vision into the 21st century.

“The House of Dior has been a legendary force in fashion and visual culture for decades and continues to be an important influence that blurs the lines between fashion and art,” said the DMA’s Director. “Dallas has long recognized the artistic significance of Dior, most notably when in 1947, early in his career, Christian Dior traveled here to receive the Neiman Marcus Award for fashion. We are excited to welcome this innovative creative voice back to our city and to offer DMA audiences the opportunity to be inspired by the remarkable legacy of a global icon.”

Christian Dior generated a revolution in Paris and around the globe after World War II in 1947 with his New Look collection. Dior, the art gallerist who became a celebrated couturier, completely shed the masculine silhouette that had been established during the war, expressing modern femininity with his debut collection.

Special individual and group exhibition tickets for Dior: From Paris to the World will be announced at a later date, but start putting together your outfit for the opening reception.