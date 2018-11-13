Jeff Koons Copies Stuff (Again)

by Paula Newton November 13, 2018
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinEmail

Fait d’Hiver by Jeff Koons

After a four-year-long legal battle with the creator of a surreal 1980s ad campaign who claims the Jeff Koons stole his work, Koons was found guilty of plagiarism and ordered to pay €300,000 ($352,000) in damages, reports artnet News. French ad executive Franck Davidovici created the campaign, titled Fait d’Hiver, in 1985 for the French clothing brand Naf Naf. Koons created a sculpture called Fait d’Hiverand exhibited it at the Pompidou Center in 2014. Davidovici happened to see the exhibition and a copyright infringement lawsuit was born. Look at the two works and you’ll see that Davidovici definitely has a point.

Fait d’Hiver by Franck Davidovici

There have been arguments for years about the sometimes-fine line between plagiarism and appropriation. But if Koons tried to explain the nuanced differences between copyright infringement and appropriation, the French court did not buy it. This is by no means the first time Koons has been sued for plagiarism or copyright infringement. The New York Times published an article chronicling scads of lawsuits against Koons, some of which he won and some of which he lost.

Glasstire has also weighed in on the plagiarism debate on a few occasions in the past couple of years. “How to Avoid Art Theft (or Get Famous From It)” has helpful hints on how to steal and how to avoid it. “See Art! Get Inspired! Write Poems! (Oh, But No Plagiarism, Use 14 Point Times New Roman and Please Be Appropriate)” discusses literary plagiarism. “Plagiarists Strike Again” hits on plagiarists, mainly by corporations and retail outlets. “Houston Blue Trees Return. Plagiarized by Parks and Rec.” reports on Houston’s return of the “Painted Trees” made not by the original artist, but the City.

0 comment

You may also like

Good Enough ISN’T: Basketball Art

May 30, 2014

Pulse New York, Jeff Koons, and William Wegman

June 29, 2013

Thomas Kinkade, Disney, and NASCAR

April 16, 2012

Hollywood Agency Announces Plans to Represent Visual Artists...

February 12, 2015

An $8 Million Koons Sculpture For a Sports...

October 4, 2016

More Celeb Art: The Gaga/Koons Collaboration

November 11, 2013

Puppies, Picasso and Public Relations: Jeff Koons Cuddles...

April 24, 2013

The New Art of Art Vandalism

August 21, 2014

How to Avoid Art Theft (or Get Famous...

January 27, 2017

Artists Who Steal Art: When Is Appropriation Simply...

June 10, 2013

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: