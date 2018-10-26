Bill Arning Steps Down as Director of CAMH

by Glasstire October 26, 2018
0
Hours before the Contemporary Arts Museum, Houston’s planned celebration of its 70th anniversary at a cocktail party at the museum, the director Bill Arning posted to Facebook “Loving the two hour midday gym sessions followed by long lunches that being between jobs allows me.” Contacted by Glasstire, Arning confirmed that he had resigned from the museum.

Arning joined the CAMH as director in 2009, and had previously worked as the curator at the List Visual Arts Center at MIT. On Facebook today, he commented “… the possibilities ahead of me are multiplying in a crazy way, so not looking back at all,” and “I was playing the Who’s I’m free from Tommy at the gym today.”

A representative from the CAMH confirmed the news and said they’re preparing a statement. This news post will be updated.

 

