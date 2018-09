In our latest Art Dirt podcast, Rainey Knudson and Christina Rees talk with author Pete Gershon on the publication of his new book, Collision: The Contemporary Art Scene in Houston, 1972-1985.

“Yeah, Paul Schimmel went on to say that it was at that point that the board began to confuse Jim Harithas with Charles Manson.”

